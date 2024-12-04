8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Kogi: Pastor Gunned Down On Way To Burial, 3 Others Kidnapped

Crime
Kogi: Pastor Gunned Down On Way To Burial, 3 Others Kidnapped
Kogi: Pastor Gunned Down On Way To Burial, 3 Others Kidnapped

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed  a clergyman, Apostle Ranti Ige -Daniel, of the Royal Assembly Sanctuary, Lagos at Isanlu community in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Lagos-based clergyman, said to be from Mopa, was abducted with three others on Thursday between Idofin and Makutu road, a few kilometres to Isanlu, the headquarters of the local government.

He was reportedly killed on his way for a burial ceremony shortly after the end of the crusade programme at Isanlu in the evening.

A source said the hoodlums opened fire on the  pastor’s car, when he ran into their barricade around 8:30pm and they shot him dead instantly.

READ ALSO  Gombe Court Jails Police, Immigration Officers for N1.6m Employment Fraud

Thereafter, the gunmen reportedly left with the three occupants of his car, including a woman, believed  to be  his fiancée, into the bush.

A source close to the deceased family said the  pastor bled to death in the hands of his abductors while being ferried  into  the bush with the three other occupants of his car.

According to  Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo, who  is close to the family of the deceased, Apostle Ige -Daniel and three others were going for a burial in Isanlu when the gunmen struck  and killed him.

He said, “Your life was snatched in a dastardly manner with three other people still in the captivity of the terrorists. I heard that the kidnappers were asking for N10 million per person.”

READ ALSO  FRENEMY: Man Lures Classmate to Kidnappers in Anambra, Arranges His Death, Victim Miraculously Escapes

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him on the incident.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Terrorist Group, Lakurawa, Responsible For Zamfara Explosion – Police [Daily Trust]

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Benue: 18 passengers escape death as boat capsize in Buruku River

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.