Serious Opposition, As PDP Announces Appointment of Shadow Commissioners for Governance Oversight In Abia State

Published:

In a landmark move to strengthen accountability and provide alternative governance strategies, the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the appointment of Shadow Commissioners to its newly established Abia State Shadow Government (ABSSHG).

Approved by the State Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, the appointments aim to mirror the state government’s ministries, scrutinize policies, and propose actionable solutions to address the needs of Abians.

Shadow Commissioners Appointed
The following individuals have been named to key shadow roles:
1. Jude Udeachara – Trade and Investment
2. Barr. Bob Ogu Justice and Attorney General
3. Obinna Oriaku Finance & Budget Scrutiny
4. Chief Uche Aguoru – Due Process and Project Implementation Monitoring
5. Prof. S.K. Orie Education & Local Content Development
6. Barr. Ukpai Ukairo – Human Rights & Ombudsman
7. Chinonye Mba Youth Development
8. Dr. Moses Orji
9.- Information and Policy Strategy
9. Chioma Nelda – Women Development
10. Dr. Ike Onyeweaku- Agriculture
11. Barr. Henry Chilaka – Local Government & Community Development
12. Chief Kingsley Nna Okadigbo- Homeland Security

Complementary Administrative Appointments
In addition to the Shadow Commissioners, the PDP unveiled administrative appointments to enhance leadership effectiveness:
-Ugwumba Adiele – Chief of Staff to the State Chairman
-Amos Anuma Director of Protocol
-Okechukwu Peters – Personal Assistant to the Chairman -Chukwudi Ezebuiro Administrative Secretary –
Mascot Nwokeukwu and Comrade Chinonso Agbaeze – Media Assistants to the Chairman Strengthening Democratic Processes The Shadow Government will focus on research, oversight, and alternative policy recommendations to foster a transparent and responsive administration in Abia State. Elder Amah expressed gratitude to the appointees, emphasizing their critical role in advancing democratic ideals and ensuring good governance for the benefit of the people.

This initiative solidifies the PDP’s dedication to building a prosperous and united Abia State while setting a benchmark for constructive political engagement.

