More Trouble Looms For Simon Ekpa As Finnish Official Reveals Why He Cannot Be Granted Bail

Simon Ekpa

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Finnish authorities have provided reasons for why controversial pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, cannot be granted bail in Finland.

Mikko Laaksonen, a Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, revealed that the Finnish legal system does not allow bail for suspects accused of the type of offences Mr. Ekpa is facing.

Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on November 21 on suspicion of terrorist activities. The Finnish police accused him of contributing to violence and crimes against civilians in southeastern Nigeria.

The District Court of Päijät-Häme subsequently ordered that Ekpa be imprisoned “with probable cause on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.”

He is set to face charges in May 2025, according to Finnish authorities. The pro-Biafra agitator has also been indicted for financing terrorism along with the four other suspects. Finnish authorities suspect Ekpa violated the Finnish Money Collection Act by allegedly collecting money for terrorist activities between August 23, 2021, and November 18, 2024, in Lahti, Finland.

Hours after Ekpa’s arrest, IPOB disowned Ekpa, stating that he was never a member of their group.

When asked whether Ekpa’s charges were bailable or if the prosecution was willing to release him on bail, Laaksonen explained, “Finnish criminal procedure/coercive measures do not recognise bail procedure. Our procedure is based on, depending on the case, remand or travel ban as coercive measures for limiting freedom of movement for persons suspected of offences to which such measures are applicable.”

This means that Ekpa will remain in custody until May 2025, when he is scheduled to stand trial at the District Court of Päijät-Häme.

