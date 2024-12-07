Pregnant Wife In Trauma As EFCC Breaks Into Home With Wrong Assumption In Abia State

The wife of an Abia businessman, Mr. Ugochukwu Ezeanyagu , who is 8-month pregnant, has been hospitalised after officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invaded their home located at Umuobia Olokoro Estate in the state capital, Umuahia, at 2 am on Friday, December 6.

He revealed that the heavily armed EFCC officials, some of whom were masked, broke the gates of their home with a hammer and destroyed the doors to forcefully gain access to their room.

He said the officials, who failed to state their mission or on whose directive they acted, humiliated him and his highly traumatized pregnant wife, forcing them to lie face down in a manner that depicted them as armed robbers.

While the horrifying experience was ongoing, the officials seized his phone and other electronic gadgets, apparently to ascertain if there were suspicious transaction histories contained there.

After finding no evidence to link the businessman to internet fraud, the EFCC officials reportedly apologized for the damages caused and left the premises.

“The most painful part is that my wife is over 8-month pregnant. They threw her into crisis last night, with the whole shock and trauma,” Ezeanyagu stated.

As of the time of this report, an official complaint was yet to be lodged with the police.

Efforts to reach the EFCC Head of Media & Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, for a response proved abortive.

This incident comes three years after EFCC officials also invaded the home of Abia journalist Norah Okafor in Umuahia, disconnecting the fencing wiring system and gaining access to her room in the name of searching for incriminating evidence. It was later discovered that they had targeted the wrong home.

The incident has raised concerns about the EFCC’s operational methods and the need for greater accountability in its activities.