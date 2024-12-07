PDP NWC Dismisses Purported Expulsion of Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu from Party

December 7, 2024

Press Statement

The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to the purported expulsion of Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu from the Party by the Umuopia/Umukegwu Ward Chapter of the PDP in Imo State.

The NWC declares the said purported expulsion as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with the express provision of Sections 57 (7) and 59 (3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules of our great Party.

Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP is clear in providing that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly…”

Also, Section 59 (3) of the Constitution of the PDP is unambiguous in providing that “Notwithstanding any other provision of this Constitution relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level except the National Executive Committee shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors, Special Advisers or member of any of the Legislative Houses”.

It is therefore clear that no Ward, Local Government or even State Chapter of the Party has the power to suspend, expel or discipline a member of the National Assembly in any form whatsoever without due recourse to the National Working Committee as provided by the Constitution of the PDP.

The NWC strongly cautions that the PDP is an organized political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules under any circumstances whatsoever.

The NWC states that Hon. Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu remains a bona-fide member of the PDP with all rights, privileges, recognition, obligations and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Imo State and the nation to disregard the purported expulsion.

The NWC calls on all Party members in Imo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the people.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary