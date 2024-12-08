8.4 C
Five Vehicles Looking for Their Owners in Anambra — Police

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police command have recovered vehicles suspectedly abandoned or snatched at gunpoint by hoodlums in the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Saturday, in which he also revealed that the vehicles were recovered within two weeks in different parts of the state in separate onslaught against criminal elements in the state.

According to him, the recovered vehicles include: Toyota Corolla car (red colour) with reg. no.: ENUGU – AGN 409 AA; unregistered Lexus ES 350 (ash colour); Mitsubishi Hilux (blue colour) with reg no.: GDD 440 TJ; Lexus ES 330 car (ash colour) with reg no.: ACA 551 MA; and Toyota Highlander jeep (grey colour) with reg no: SMK 544 GP.

He further invited anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come to the office of the Police Public Relations Office, Anambra State Police Command, Awka, with valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles, for verification and possible collection.

