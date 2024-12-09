Police Net More Criminals in Anambra, Recover Gun, Bullets, Vandalized MTN Property

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of its onslaught against criminal elements in the state, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested two more hoodlums for suspected criminal activities in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday. He explained that the suspects, identified as Okechukwu Chinwuko and Chinedu Ezenwa, were arrested in the late hours of Saturday, December 7, 2024, by the operatives of the Enugwu-Ukwu Anti-Cultism Squad after raiding an identified black spot in Umunaga Village, Awka South Local Government Area.

While noting that some exhibits, such as one Pump Action gun, four live cartridges, cutlass, criminal charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from the suspects, the Police Spokesperson further revealed that the operatives also rescued two female victims from the who the suspects have forcibly abused sexually in the hideout.

“During the operation, one Okechukwu Chinwuko (M) aged 27 years of Umunaga Village and Ezenwa Chinedu (M) 22 years of Umuneri Village were arrested. Other incriminating objects recovered include one Pump Action gun, four live cartridges, cutlass, criminal charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs. The Operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects have forcibly abused sexually,” the statement partly read.

“The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation on their modus operandi and further details shall be communicated in due course,” he added.

In a related development, SP Ikenga also added that police operatives in Igboukwu Divisional Police Headquarters, at noon of the same date, recovered one white Peugeot J5 Boxer bus with Reg No: AKL 896 XB, a vandalised Lister electricity generator, a roller, pipes, an Iron bar, one big plier, screwdriver, a big metal cutter and a pair of black canvas from some fugitives/economic saboteurs who were vandalizing an MTN Mast.

“The hoodlums were vandalizing the Lister Model Electricity Generator attached to the MTN Mast located opposite St. Martin’s Catholic Church Umudege, Igboukwu; and, on sighting the Police team, took to their heels and fled the scene,” he said.

While noting that efforts have been activated to arrest the fleeing criminals, he also said the State Police Command calls on anyone, especially residents of the area to assist the Police with useful information that will help in the apprehension of the fleeing suspects.