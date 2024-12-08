Town Hall: Reps Member, Obetta, Wows Constituents with Scorecard, Reassures Brighter Days Ahead

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Princess Alexandra Auditorium (PAA) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was abuzz with activity over the week, as constituents of the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency gathered for the second Town Hall meeting with their representative in the National Assembly, Hon. Chidi Mark Obetta.

Held over the weekend, the well-attended annual gathering, which was its second edition provided an engaging and comprehensive platform for the constituents an their representative to review progress, address concerns, and chart a brighter future.

Addressing the constituents, Hon. Obetta, reputed for his dedication to transparency, accessibility, inclusivity, responsiveness, and impactful representation, wowed the people with his impressive scorecard, as he recounted the journey so far of his representation and service to the people. He reminded the constituents of the promises he made during his first Town Hall meeting with them on October 21, 2023, further reiterating his legislative principles and his determination to improve lives and continue delivering dividends of democracy to the people. He further assured the people that his commitments were not mere rhetoric but actionable goals.

“I can boldly say today, without fear of contradiction, that I have kept and will continue to keep my promises to you,” the lawmaker declared to resounding applause.

Reeling out his scorecard, Hon. Obetta began by highlighting his legislative achievements, emphasizing the serval bills and motions he has sponsored or co-sponsored to tackle pressing issues such as economic empowerment, healthcare improvement, and infrastructure development within his constituency and beyond.

Notable among these is the Bill for an Act to Establish a Federal Medical Centre at Obukpa, which has advanced through crucial legislative stages in the Green Chamber, and a Bill for an Act to Establish a Federal Vocational and Skill Acquisition College in Ibagwa-Aka, both tailored to address pressing healthcare and unemployment challenges. He revealed that he also championed a Bill for an Act to Establish a Swine Research Institute in Okpuje-Nsukka, in alignment with his commitment to agricultural innovation and economic diversification.

These legislative efforts, Hon. Obetta noted, were not only advancing through the National Assembly but also setting the stage for transformative change in the constituency and beyond.

On motions, Hon. Obetta detailed his significant interventions in critical areas, including advocating for flood and erosion gully control in Alor-Uno, and his advocacy for Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP) to bridge healthcare gaps. He recalled how he also, througlh motions, called for actionable steps to address maternal mortality, as well as pushed for federal attention to rehabilitate key roads, such as the Ogrute-Umuida-Unadu-Akpanya Odolu route among others.

The lawmaker also recalled his petition on behalf of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nsukka Branch, seeking justice for the murder of Elias Ugwu Esq, which bears witness to his resolve to uphold justice and to stand by his constituents both in moments of grief and adversity.

Beyond legislative accomplishments, the Town Hall also served as a platform to showcase ongoing and completed constituency projects by the lawmaker, designed to uplift communities and enhance living standards. In electrification, Hon. Obetta revealed the installation of streetlights across 15 strategic locations, which evidently enhances security and fosters economic activities in those areas now.

In the area of water supply, he listed seven completed solar-powered borehole projects, transforming lives and ensuring access to clean and portable water in rural communities, such as Okpaligbo, Obukpa, and Alor Uno, among other locations.

Educational support was another highlight, with classroom blocks under construction in Opi and Ibagwa-Ani, while civic centers in Eha-Ndiagu and Ibagwa-Aka were being developed to enhance community engagement.

Agricultural and economic empowerment initiatives formed another pillar of Hon. Obetta’s achievements. These, as he highlighted, included distributing improved plantain seedlings, fertilizer, and rice to farmers, as well as his scholarship programs for indigent undergraduate students. He further announced an ongoing ₦500,000 cash distribution program benefiting one youth from each of the constituency’s 36 wards, among whom twenty-eight beneficiaries had already received support, while efforts are on motion to cover the remaining eight by February 2025.

In a particularly moving segment, Hon. Obetta recounted his collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for a mega empowerment drive, distributing relief materials and palliatives to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship. He assured constituents that every ward in the constituency had been captured in his development agenda, with plans to ensure that projects remained functional and impactful.

Notwithstanding these numerous achievements, the lawmaker acknowledged that few challenges persist, particularly in areas such as insecurity, healthcare, and infrastructure deficits. He, however, reassured constituents of ongoing synergy and collaborations with security agencies to curb rising security threats; his efforts to attract tertiary healthcare facilities; and his commitment to fostering economic development through entrepreneurship and investment. He also pledged to ensure that every ward in the constituency benefits from at least one significant project before 2027.

Perhaps most striking among others was Hon. Obetta’s call for collective action in identifying abandoned water projects initiated by his predecessors (previous representatives), showing his determination to prioritize service over politics.

“Irrespective of who attracted them or whether they are budgeted, I am ready to complete these projects to serve our people. That is my resolve and commitment to serving our people,” he vowed, embodying a spirit of continuity and inclusiveness.

The People’s Lawmaker further extended heartfelt gratitude to his constituents for their unreserved support, which he described as key driving force behind his efforts and achievements. He also reiterated his accessibility and encouraged constituents to engage with him through various channels, including his office in the National Assembly and his constituency office. The lawmaker further called for sustained collaboration to achieve shared aspirations.

“We are determined to make a difference, and together, we will build a brighter future for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency,” he concluded.

Hon. Obetta’s second town hall meeting not only reinforced his standing as a proactive and visionary leader but also galvanized constituents with renewed hope for a prosperous future; as his scorecard of purposeful representation both wowed the constituents and entrenched hope for even greater dividends of democracy in the years ahead.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Hon. Obetta recently bagged different awards from different groups, in recognition of his excellence and outstanding successes as a lawmaker. The most recent among these arrays of awards were “The Icon of Democracy 2024” from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Enugu State Council; and the prestigious “Diamond Award for Excellence” from the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist of Nigeria, among many others.