Police Impostor Arrested with Pump Action in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A man claimed to be a Sergeant and serving member of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos has been arrested in Anambra state by the gallant officers of the Anambra State Police Command.

The 50-year-old suspect, who hails from Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, was apprehended on Wednesday by the operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad of the Nigerian Police Enugwu Ukwu.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday, said an automatic Pump Action gun was also recovered from the suspect.

He said the police peratives spotted the suspect while on surveillance patrol along the Onitsha—Enugu Expressway by UNIZIK Temp Site in Awka; while during interrogations, he claimed to be a Sergeant and a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos — a claim he later denied his earlier claim.

According to the Police Spokesman, “In the early hours of today 18th December 2024, Operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad of the Nigerian Police Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State arrested one Chidi Ekwesiri (M) aged 50 years from Umunya, Oyi LGA and two others. They also recovered one automatic pump action gun and a Police uniform from the suspects.

“The Operatives spotted the suspect while on surveillance patrol along the Onitsha – Enugu Expressway by Unizik Temp Site. During interrogations, the suspect claimed to be a Sergeant and a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos but later denied his earlier claim. He also confessed that the gun was given to him by a yet to be identified man at Ukpo.

“Further information from the suspect led to the arrest of two other suspects who are currently undergoing Police interrogation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for a comprehensive investigation. The suspects will be charged to Court on conclusion of the investigations.”