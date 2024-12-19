Hunger Kill 34 Former Civil Guards In Imo – Uzodinma Yet To Pay 5 Years Salary Arrears

Staff of the Imo Civil Guards who control traffic on major roads in the state capital have cried out over the refusal of the Hope Uzodinma administration to pay them salary since it came on board five years ago, despite several appeals.

This development they said has resulted in the death of about 34 of their colleagues who gave up as a result of hunger, lack, deprivation, and inability to source necessary medication for their ailments.

Some of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “we are baffled that our beloved Governor, Hope Uzodinma CON has comfortably closed his heart of humanity over the suffering, neglect and pitiable condition of Imo State Civil Guards, culminating in the non payment of 5 years arrears of salaries and allowances, despite the fact that many of our staff are still working. Many, in an effort to survive, have regrettably become beggars on the streets and those in government owned establishments as security guards are demonically oppressed and frustrated.

Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha paid us last in June, 2019, and prior to that date, we have existed since 2004, under former Governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha who changed our name from Imo State Orientation Agency to Imo State Civil Guards”.

“We are frustrated, we need help from Ndi Imo, let our people help us to take care of our responsibilities once again particularly this Christmas season, it is 6 Christmases we have not celebrated with a grain of rice just because the government displaced us, we are virtually Internally Displaced Workers in Imo State.