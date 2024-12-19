8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Hunger Kill 34 Former Civil Guards In Imo – Uzodinma Yet To Pay 5 Years Salary Arrears

S/East
Egypt Trip: Ex Imo Commissioner Exposes Gov. Uzodinma's Dirty Deal
Egypt Trip: Ex Imo Commissioner Exposes Gov. Uzodinma's Dirty Deal

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

Staff of the Imo Civil Guards who control traffic on major roads in the state capital have cried out over the refusal of the Hope Uzodinma administration to pay them salary since it came on board five years ago, despite several appeals.

This development they said has resulted in the death of about 34 of their colleagues who gave up as a result of hunger, lack, deprivation, and inability to source necessary medication for their ailments.

Some of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “we are baffled that our beloved Governor, Hope Uzodinma CON has comfortably closed his heart of humanity over the suffering, neglect and pitiable condition of Imo State Civil Guards, culminating in the non payment of 5 years arrears of salaries and allowances, despite the fact that many of our staff are still working. Many, in an effort to survive, have regrettably become beggars on the streets and those in government owned establishments as security guards are demonically oppressed and frustrated.

READ ALSO  Clerics Charged To Uphold Accountability, Contentment and Servant hood

Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha paid us last in June, 2019, and prior to that date, we have existed since 2004, under former Governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha who changed our name from Imo State Orientation Agency to Imo State Civil Guards”.

“We are frustrated, we need help from Ndi Imo, let our people help us to take care of our responsibilities once again particularly this Christmas season, it is 6 Christmases we have not celebrated with a grain of rice just because the government displaced us, we are virtually Internally Displaced Workers in Imo State.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Police Impostor Arrested with Pump Action in Anambra
Next article
Certificate Forgery Rocks Anambra Traditional Stool As Ikenga Community Boils

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Another Attempted Murder by Soludo's Taskforce and the Spiral of Silence by the Govt: A Spotlight on the Environment Commissioner

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.