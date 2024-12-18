Librarians Urged to Embrace Modern Technology, As NLA Holds 2024 Conference in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Librarians have been urged to embrace modern technology, diversify their skills, and build capacity to remain relevant in the ever-evolving information landscape and to align with the ever-changing trends in Library and Information Services globally.

This formed the crux of deliberations at the 2024 Annual Conference/AGM of the Nigeria Library Association (NLA), Anambra State Chapter, which recently held at the Ekwueme Center for Multidisciplinary Research, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State capital.

Themed “Repositioning Library and Information Services: Diversity, New Technologies, Capacity Building,” the two-day event, brought together prominent librarians, information scientists, IT specialists, computer experts, students of Library and Information Science (LIS), media professionals, and other key stakeholders.

Featuring a rich lineup of activities such as keynote lectures, paper presentations, cultural performances by LIS students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, investiture/special recognitions, and the AGM, the conference served as a melting pot of ideas aimed at repositioning Library and Information Services (LIS) for improved relevance and efficiency.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the well-attended event also highlighted the urgent need for librarians to adapt to modern tools and technologies to meet the dynamic demands of today’s information-driven world.

Delivering the keynote lecture at the conference, the Director, Human Capacity Development and Training for African Library and Information Association (AfLIA), Dr. Nkem Osuigwe, emphasized the importance of collaboration, capacity building, and technological adoption in repositioning the LIS sector. She beamed light on the role of librarians in contributing to digital knowledge, particularly through platforms like Wikimedia, which houses the world’s largest online encyclopedia.

While noting that librarians must lead the charge in creating digital content and leveraging emerging technologies to ensure relevance in a rapidly changing information landscape, Dr. Osuigwe encouraged participants to make it a point of duty to engage actively in producing digital content and adopting innovative tools to enhance service delivery.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Library Association (NLA), Anambra State Chapter, Dr. Ngozi Perpetua Osuchukwu, noted that the conference and its theme were auspicious, as they reflected the ever-evolving nature of librarianship. She explained that the event provided a unique opportunity to reimagine library services to suit modern realities through the adoption of new technologies, capacity building, and diversification of skills.

She further highlighted that libraries are not static institutions but dynamic spaces that must continue to evolve to meet users’ needs.

“Librarians must continually build their capacity to ensure they deliver world-class services, leveraging tools such as Artificial Intelligence, digital resources, and innovative IT solutions,” she stressed, also reiterating the importance of capacity building, skill diversification, and collaborative efforts among professionals to transform the LIS profession.

In her goodwill message, a Special Guest at the event and Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, commended the Nigeria Library Association for its commitment to promoting education and knowledge dissemination. While highlighting the various transformation going on in the state education sector under Governor Chukwuma Soludo, she also encouraged librarians to continue supporting the education sector with diligence, while also urging them to take advantage of available tools and resources to strengthen service delivery.

On his part, the MD/CEO of Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), harped on the role of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in transforming information management. He pledged the Agency’s readiness to collaborate with the Association in building the technological capacities of librarians across the state.

Earlier, while declaring the conference open, the Chairman of the Occasion, Professor Ifeka Okeke of the Department of Library and Information Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, extolled the critical role of library services in every sector. He urged librarians to embrace current trends in technology to meet the information needs of their users effectively.

Extolling the impact of libraries across various sectors, the erudite professor further called on the government, groups, individuals, and other stakeholders to support library development, noting that functional libraries remain key to knowledge advancement and societal growth.

Also speaking, the University Librarian of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Ngozi Stella Anasi, who re-emphasized on the need for librarians to remain proactive in updating their skills to keep pace with global changes in the LIS profession, stated that the success and advancement of any library depends on the ability of its professionals to adapt and innovate.

The event also featured the investiture and special recognition of deserving individuals for their outstanding contributions to libraries and education. Among the awardees was Dr. Chibueze Lawrence Ofobuike, Mayor of Aguata Local Government Area, who was recognized for his renovation of the Umezinwa Branch Library in Nkpologwu and donation of computers and educational materials in 2023. Dr. Ofobuike, it was noted, has also been a regular visitor to the library and actively supporting summer reading programs for children in the community.

Also honored was Hon. John C. Obika, a former Councillor of Nkpologwu Ward and current Supervisor for Environment in Aguata L.G.A., for his advocacy for children’s literacy, for being a friend of the library, and for his consistent support for community library initiatives.

Mr. Ezeobi Chukwuemeka Daniel, a medical laboratory scientist and Provost of the Anambra State College of Health Technology, Obosi, was also recognized and honored by NLA for upgrading the College Library with modern facilities, and transforming it into a state-of-the-art resource center.

Prof. Ifeka Okeke and Dr. Nkem Osuigwe were also honored for their significant contributions to librarianship and human capacity development in Anambra State and beyond. While Prof. Okeke was particularly celebrated for his selfless services, mentorship and promotion of LIS professionals among others; Dr. Osuigwe was recognized for her advocacy for open access, digital tools, and capacity building across Africa, being the person behind all AfLIA’s initiatives on building and training librarians all over Africa, and being an ardent supporter of LIS in all ramifications, especially on Wikimedia, advocacy, open access and copyrights.

This reporter gathered that the 2024 NLA Anambra Conference/AGM was not only impactful but also engaging, as it provided a platform for networking, learning, and recognizing excellence, while expectations are already high for the next edition and for greater advancements in the LIS profession, both in Anambra State, Nigeria, and beyond.