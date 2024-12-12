Police detain 2 suspects, recover 25 stolen phones in Borno

8.4 C
Crime
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The Nigerian Police Command in Borno has apprehended two suspects and recovered 25 stolen mobile phones during a stop-and-search operation along Damboa Road, in Maiduguri.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Daso explained that the suspects, identified as Ibrahim Abubako, and Ibrahim Mohammed, were intercepted by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Dec. 10 while riding a tricycle.

He said that during the search, the operatives uncovered various mobile phones reportedly stolen from individuals across communities and villages along the Borno -Adamawa State border.

He identified some of the communities as Mubi, Tashan Alade, Miringa, Kwaya Kusar, and Biu Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to snatching the phones from their victims.

“The police have initiated efforts to return the recovered devices with their rightful owner.

“Also, the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations,” he said.

Daso reiterated the commitment of the Police Commissioner in the state, Yusufu Lawal, to maintain public safety during the Yuletide season.

