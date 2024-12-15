One Week After, Anambra Govt Still Silent on the Disappearance of Anglican Archbishop, His Driver

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be best described as a conspicuous and very loud silence has been observed of the Anambra State Government on the sudden and mysterious disappearance of the emeritus Archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala, alongside his driver, since over one week ago.

It would be recalled that the respected Anglican, Prof. Okpala, who is nearing 75 years of age, and his driver were last seen on Friday, December 8, when they embarked on a journey to attend a burial ceremony in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

However, reports indicate that since then, the Archbishop and his driver never arrived their destination nor returned, as their whereabouts remain unknown, while all attempts to establish contact with him or the driver have since been unsuccessful.

While speculations abound that the Archbishop and his driver may have been kidnapped by gunmen on their way to the burial, this development not only added to the already existing tension in Anambra state, but has also plunged the Anglican faithful, particularly in the Nnewi Diocese, and his hometown of Adazi-Ani, into a state of deep anxiety and restlessness.

Sources close to the Church disclosed that the Archbishop had set out early on the day of his disappearance, intending to meet up and participate in the burial service of a relation of another bishop. By late in the evening of that day, his absence at the event had become glaring, prompting immediate efforts to locate him. Despite frantic attempts, including contacting relevant authorities, no clues have emerged regarding his whereabouts, those of his driver, or his vehicle.

The Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, who confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen, had issued a heartfelt appeal for intercessory prayers on Saturday, the following day, urging the faithful to seek divine intervention for the safe return of the Archbishop and his driver.

Police, in their own response when contacted for inquiries on the disappearance and alleged kidnap of the Archbishop and his driver, told journalists that they did not have any such report before them.

However, despite these reactions, the tension and restlessness sparked by this ugly incident, and the efforts being made, the Anambra State Government has yet to say ‘Pịm’, issue any statement or provide an update on the matter, barely ten days after its occurrence. This loud silence and the conspicuous disinterest of the government on the matter have also drawn criticisms from concerned citizens, who believe that the government’s lack of response or reaction undermine and downplay the urgency of the situation.

“The silence is both baffling and very disappointing,” said a top cleric and school proprietor when contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor.