Anambra elders seek peace to end 70yrs communal land dispute

Elders from Obinagu Achalla of Enugwu-Agidi community in Njikoka local government area, Anambra state, has commenced peace process to end 70 years old communal land dispute with their neighbouring Ezinano village-Awka, in Awka South local government area of the State.

The elders said they were tired of holding grudges with the people of Ezinano over the land in contention.

Nigerian Pilot gathered that the disputed land “Agu Nawgu’ where about 14 Journalists narrowly escaped death a year ago, when police operatives deployed to the area reportedly fired gun shots at Awka indigenes who were protesting the occupation of their land by the operatives, has been in Court since 1954.

Speaking further while briefing Journalists, on the peace initiative at Enugwu-Agidi community, on Friday, the elders Obunagu-Achalla took turn to narrate their ugly experiences that necessitated the peace moves.

Ichie Wilson Okeofor, 98 years old said that, ” We need peace because we have suffered for this land since 1954 when the case was instituted in London. We have spent money over litigation and finally decided to engage into peace negotiations with Ezinano community.

“We are no longer interested in shooting and maiming over land matter but has finally wish to unite with Awka people. Those people that are trying to thwart this peace initiative know themselves in the community and they gain much through this selfish approach.”

Ozo Ozoemena Obiora Okeke, 72 years, narrated his bitter experience when some of the indegenes that don’t welcome the peace approach started threatening his life.

” I have been kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen sent by those that reap from the troubled water. At this point, we invited Ozo Jeff Nweke with his people to our place and he told us that this land we are fighting for does not worth anybody’s life. He said that we should stop harassing people with Fulani herdsmen and police. There and then, we sought for peace between Ezinano and Obunagu-Achalla communities.

Those people that don’t want this peace initiative to stand may face severe consequences when we decide to drag them to Alusi shrine.”

Also speaking, Elder Cyprian Odogwu, 89 years, stated that they have spent fortune over fighting for the land without gaining anything.

” Until the spirit of God came upon some of us and we decided to have round table discussion to broker peace with Awka people. Unfortunately, there are some people that are hellbent not to achieve this peace initiative. Those people are responsible for selling our land anyhow without accounting for them.

“You know, there are people in every

society who benefit when there is crisis in the land. However, we separated ourselves from those trouble makers and solicit for peace with Awka people for our future generations.” Odogwu said.

However, when the youths and women were interviewed, they unanimously supported the peace move, praying for wisdom to end the crisis that have led to economic stagnation and destruction of properties worth million of naira in the area.

It was discovered that at some quarters of the community, the indegenes are pointing accusing fingers at some prominent personalities for trying to frustrate the peace initiative.

When contacted through phone call, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Michael Okeke- Uche said it would be subjudice for him to comment on the matter as the land case is still in court.