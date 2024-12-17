Imo Catholic Priest Accused Of Deceiving Gov. Uzodinma

Plans by the Orlu Catholic diocese to acquire the expansive premises of the Technical Skill Acquisition Center (TESAC) where the Orlu Campus of Imo State Polytechnic was located is once again causing ripples, as stakeholders have accused the committee led by former Rector of Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, Rev Fr Wence Madu of having deceived the Governor of Imo State,Senator Hope Uzodinma to move the Orlu campus of Imopoly to Omuma,Oru East because of vested interest in the TESAC premises.

It was gathered that Fr Wence Madu, who was Chairman of the Committee on the conversion of Imo Polytechnic from multi campus to a one campus system, and his Secretary, Hon Esther Ukachukwu recommended relocation of the school to pave way for the catholic school project . “That was why he suggested that the school be moved to Omuma so that the Catholic church can take over the TESAC premises.”

Some of those who commented on the development frowned at what they described as the State government’s insensitivity to issues concerning TESAC.

One of the stakeholders in the community, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking to our reporter, said, “it is true that Orlu needs development. We expected the Governor to use his closeness with the Presidency to attract a federal government agency, school or hospital to the site instead of ceding it to the church for a mission owned project that will be limited in scope and operational reach.

When also contacted, the President of Orlu Town Union, Eddie Olumba (Mr E) denied being part of the meeting where the purported decision to cede the TESAC premises to the Catholic Church was endorsed. He debunked speculations that Orlu stakeholders met and agreed to cede the premise to the Orlu Catholic Diocese.