Rep Ugbor decries divide and rule situation in Benue State

Rep Ugbor decries divide and rule situation in Benue State
Benue map

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon Terseer Ugbor has described the divide and rule situation in Benue State as unfortunate and not in the interest of the state.

Ugbor stated this at the wedding reception of Mkehemba Tachin and Mr Eseche Ikhide, held at Sese Park and Event Center Makurdi on Saturday.

Ugbor stated that on a day the state was launching a security outfit meant to fight insecurity, members of the National and State Assembly from the state were not invited.

Ugbor who alleged divide and rule situation under the Governor Hyacinth Alia administration the situation is not in the interest of Benue State as it will only retard the development of the state.

He however assured Benue people that members of the National Assembly, State Assembly and federal appointees from the state along with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, will continue to work together for the unity and development of the state.

He urged the couple, urged the couple to continue to renew their love for each other for the success of their marriage.

In his remark as a representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Hon. Ugbor disclosed that the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sanitize the Nigerian economy.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a complex problem cannot be solved in a day.

The SGF once again urged Nigerians to give the tax reform bill a chance as it has a lot of benefits for the country.

To the couple, the SGF through Hon. Ugbor urged the couple to be tolerant with one another and also ensure unity of purpose to ensure the success of their marriage.

