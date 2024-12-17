8.4 C
Federal Government Kicks Off Historic Airport Project with Ground-Breaking Ceremony in Abia

National
Governor Otti Uncovers Real 'Sponsors' Behind Unknown Gunmen Attacks In Abia State
Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
Federal Government has officially launched the much-anticipated Abia Airport Project with a ground-breaking ceremony held in Nsulu, Isialangwa North LGA.

Key figures attending the ceremony include:

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives

Dr. Alex Otti, Executive Governor of Abia State.

Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, Honourable Minister of Aviation

Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Productivity

Hon. Amobi Ogah, Member of the House of Representatives

The airport project, which is being undertaken by Federal Government in collaboration with the Abia Government, is expected to serve as a major boost to Abia State’s economy, enhancing connectivity and fostering further development.

