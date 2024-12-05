FCTA installing streetlights on rural roads to improve security – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says his Administration is installing streetlights in all ongoing roads construction in rural areas to improve security.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, while inaugurating the construction of a 10.5 kilometre access road, to connect several communities on the Kabusa to Ketti road corridor.

He explained that all the ongoing road construction in satellite towns and rural communities in the FCT were being fitted with streetlights.

The move, according to him, is part of measures to improve security in the nation’s capital city.

“For the first time you can see we are providing roads, and at the same time, providing streetlights.

“We have dualised Kuje township road. Go there in the night and see the streetlights.

“This, in a way, will improve security in the affected communities,” he said.

He reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to reduce the pains of the people, provide a secure environment for farmers to go to their farms and reduce insecurity in the territory.

The minister also announced his approval for the construction of a senior secondary school in Ketti community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister’s approval was in response to the community’s request, written in a banner during the event.

In the banner, the community thanked the minister for awarding the contract for construction of the Kabusa to Ketti road, and also appealed for the school in the community.

The community had explained that only Kabusa has a senior secondary school in the entire area made up of five communities.

“I have seen what you have written there in the banner. Let me assure you without you even saying it, that Ketti will get a senior secondary school,” the minister said.

Wike explained that the provision of access roads and construction of the senior secondary schools for the community was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to the people.

Earlier, Mr Richard Dauda, acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said that the Kabusa to Ketti access road was a 10.5-kilometre project connecting several communities.

Dauda said that the project, awarded to Tech Oil Global Concept, was expected to be completed in six months.

On his part, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) said that the construction of the Kabusa to Ketti road would significantly reduce the pains of the residents.

Maikalangu explained that the residents have suffered so much as a result of the poor state of the road, which made it a soft target for kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits.

“The development has caused most of the residents to run away from their homes.

“Sir, it is sad to note that this is where our royal father was kidnapped and killed by kidnappers because the road was very difficult for the security operatives to access.

“Therefore, the construction of the road will be a game changer for the huge population of Nigerians living in the area, thus enhancing socio-economic activities and development in the area,” he said.

He commended the minister for the construction of Saburi, Karimo to Dei-Dei and Life Camp roads all in Zone C of AMAC as well as inaugurating the construction of Kabusa to Takushara and Kabusa to Ketti road in Zone B.

The chairman appealed to the minister to extend the gesture to Nyanya, Karu, Orozo and Karshi communities all in Zone A.