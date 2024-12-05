PDP Chieftain, Okeke, Gives Back to Alma Mater, As Alumni Association Returns 30 Years After Graduation

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Board of Trustees member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the Alumni Association, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, has donated great number of quality books to the Faculty Library, as part of his efforts to promote learning.

The donation, which was done in the spirit of giving back to the society, was presented by Chief Okeke, as the Faculty’s alumni association, class of 1994, returned to celebrate their 30th anniversary with impactful gestures of support and generosity to the school.

Held recently at the Faculty of Business Administration, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC), the event attracted the 1994 graduands from the various departments that make up the faculty, which include Marketing, Accounting, Management, and Banking & Finance Departments.

Speaking during the presentation, Chief Okeke (popularly known as Enyioha) emphasized the importance of alumni giving back to the institution that shaped their lives.

According to him, the alumni of every institution must understand that their contributions and giving back to the school, no matter how small or large, can make a significant difference in the lives of students and the development of the university, while also creating a legacy of excellence and inspiration for generations to come.

“We are proud to be part of this association,” he said, adding that “this gesture is our way of ensuring that future generations benefit as much as we did, and we encourage our fellow graduates to support the university in any possible way they can.”

The anniversary celebration also featured the commissioning of a 20KVA/15KW solar power system to improve lighting in the Faculty by the alumni association, as well as awarding of scholarships to several students, in line with their commitment to supporting education and alleviating some challenges within the Faculty.

Earlier speaking at the event, the President of the Alumni Association, Mr. Ben Ewah, reaffirmed their dedication to giving back.

“We owe so much to this faculty,” he said.

“I strongly encourage every graduate of this great institution to reflect on the opportunities it has afforded us and to find ways to give back, whether through financial support, mentorship, or advocacy for the university’s progress,” he added.

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UNEC, Professor Daniel Nwachukwu, who led a delegation of the University officials and students to receive the alumni and their donations, expressed profound gratitude to the alumni. He described the solar power installation and other contributions as transformative, noting that they would generally improve and greatly enhance the academic environment for students and staff alike.

The event also witnessed an award presentation to distinguished alumni who have made significant contributions to the university and the nation, including Chief Emeka Mamah, CEO of Ifesinachi Motors, who joined other alumni in supporting the faculty through financial and material donations, among other humanitarian gestures.