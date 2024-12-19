Ebonyi Govt Vows To Prosecute Illegal Taskforce Operator

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government have vowed to prosecute illegal taskforce operator caught levying petty traders in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and state Orientation, Jude Okpor, stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of state Exco meeting, in Abakaliki.

Recall that the state government on March 20, 2024, while swearing in Members of Ebonyi State Revenue Commission, cautioned against indiscriminate taxation of petty traders, selling farm produce in the market.

However, a suspected agent was seen in a viral video levying petty traders at the International market, Abakaliki, which led to the agent’s arrest by police men.

Speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Okpor, while emphasizing on the governor’s directive, said “what the Governor had in mind is to protect the low income earners in the state. But you’ll agree with me that human beings are difficult to manage.”

He assured that investigation is still ongoing, adding that if at the end of the exercise the suspect is found guilty, will face the full weight of the law.

Okpor, while stating that the state government will not relent in making sure that the Governor’s directive is being enforced to the later, equally called on the media to help with useful information about suspected agents and their activities in the state.