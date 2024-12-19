8.4 C
Bauchi State Government Vows to Address Healthcare Challenges in 2025

N/East
Bauchi State Government Vows to Address Healthcare Challenges in 2025
Bala Mohammed, Gov

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to achieving a healthier Bauchi State for all.

Speaking at the 2024 Primary Health Care End-of-Year Retreat, Jatau highlighted the progress made in advancing primary healthcare, including strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to essential health services, and improving maternal and child health services.

Despite these successes, Jatau acknowledged the significant challenges facing the healthcare system, including overstretched resources and inadequate financing.

To address these challenges, he emphasized the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving all stakeholders, including the state and federal governments, development partners, and the private sector.

Jatau also appreciated the federal government and health development partners for their technical and financial support.

The co-chair of the Bauchi State Task Force on Primary Healthcare, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, assured of the support of traditional institutions in tackling challenges associated with achieving universal healthcare coverage.

READ ALSO  Secretary to State Govt Bauchi Resigns

