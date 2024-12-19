Certificate Forgery Rocks Anambra Traditional Stool As Ikenga Community Boils

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The contest for the substantive Traditional Ruler of Ikenga Community in Aguata Local government area of Anambra got messier following the alleged forgery of West African Examination Council WAEC O level certificate by one of the contestants Nze Nonso Ezeokafor .

The alleged forgery had earlier been committed which the Selection Committee discovered as forged which belongs to one Agnes Ogboji .

He later used his passport to pest on another person’s statement of result which the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne called WAEC officials who confirmed that the result is fake.

At the Commissioner”s office he was reported to have owned up to the forgery and announced his withdrawal from the race and was ultimately disqualified.

According to the letter of the committee signed by the Chairman Ichie Wilfred Muojekwu and Secretary Mr Onwudebe John Paul entitled outcome of our meeting so far ;

“After verification of all the candidates curriculum vitae by the committee, it was discovered that Nze Chukwunonso Ezeokafor ‘s WAEC result was not correct and he was disqualified ”

“The remaining three candidates are the ones cleared to contest for the post of Igwe Ikenga ”

“The cleared candidates are Nze Obinna Ezenwanne , Nze Okwudili Dim and Mr Obinna Okoye ”

“These three candidates are by the virtue of their WAEC results ,stand approved to participate in the fourth coming debate and election

“All the candidates CV was accompanied by a sworn Affidavit and an undertaking that if any of the information supplied is found to be false they stand disqualified ” the Committee stated.

But despite this development the Anambra state government directed that candidates with valid certificates can contest which made the contest linger for more than a year now .

Reacting to the allegations of forgery the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne contended that Nze Nonso Ezeokafor only forged WAEC certificate once which he is aware of but was quick to add that the Community should produce proof of the second forgery and that if found guilty, he would be disqualified accordingly.

Deepening the situation further the disqualified Nonso Ezeokafor is alleged to have obtained yet another certificate and has indicated interest to contest for the Igwe of Ikenga Community hence drawing the anger of the community.

According to a leader in the town Sir Ekeson Madueke told reporters that;

“Nonso Ezeokafor stands disqualified and that is the position of our town and again how can a man who forged WAEC certificate twice be allowed to contest for the Igwe of Ikenga when he already has integrity problems and the image and reputation of Ikenga Community is at stake ”

“Today our Community is boiling and infact in tomoil because of the roles of some people who are neck deep in sponsoring illegality and anarchy across the land and we the good people of Ikenga Community would not allow that to happen”

“We urge Gov Charles Soludo and the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs to save our town from the impending doom in this peaceful Ikenga Community ” he said.