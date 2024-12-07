Breaking: Imo Business Mogul Ibari-Ogwa Corpse Deposited In Mortuary – Family Fights Dirty Over Investments

Mr. Chukwudi Ofoha, widely known as Ibari Ogwa, a prominent businessman, a born-chef from Ogwa in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, has been confirmed dead.

Ofoha, who was the CEO of Ibari Ogwa Entertainment World, passed away after months of speculation and rumors regarding his health.

The news of his death, which had been circulating since June 2024, was officially confirmed on December 5, 2024, by Barr. Paschal Onwukaike, the President of CT1 International Club, during a press interview.

Barr. Onwukaike, a respected legal luminary and political figure in Imo State, described Ofoha as a kind-hearted individual with a big heart, who had made significant contributions to the community before his untimely demise.

CT1 International Club, a social welfare organization with its headquarters located on the premises of Ibari Ogwa Entertainment along the Owerri/Portharcourt Road, is known for its charitable initiatives.

According to Barr. Onwukaike, the late Ofoha’s impact in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, particularly through the creation of the iconic Ibari Ogwa Village, was immense.

The bar and grill, initially started at Tetlow Road in Owerri, later moved to the Owerri/Portharcourt Road, before being established at its permanent site on PH/Owerri Road.

The news was first shared through a viral video, in which Barr. Paschal confirmed the tragic loss. Friends and allies of Ibari Ogwa also took to his official social media pages to share their condolences.

According to various sources, the news of his death had been kept secret for nearly five months, with speculation that his family members were focused on his assets rather than sharing the truth about his passing.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions, as many netizens expressed both grief and outrage over the delay in announcing Ofoha’s death.

Some have even claimed that Ofoha’s siblings intentionally concealed the information, focusing instead on his properties. One comment, in particular, read: “Ibari Ogwa passed away, and his siblings kept it secret for almost five months now. All they cared about was his properties. People are horrible.”

Compounding the confusion surrounding his death, Barr. Paschal Onwukaike revealed that the late Ibari Ogwa’s sister had misled club members and others by claiming that he was receiving treatment in India.

This story was later proven to be false. His son was reportedly told that his father was undergoing treatment abroad, unaware that Ofoha had passed away and his body had been deposited at Aladinma Mortuary in Owerri for several months.

Reports suggest that Ofoha passed away in a hospital on MCC Road in Owerri, but some family members continued to insist that he was receiving treatment in India.

“We now know that he is no longer with us,” said Barr. Paschal, addressing the ongoing confusion. “The next step is to begin preparations for his burial ceremony.”

“He was survived with his only son, and other young daughters with his strange wife”, according to Onwukaike’s viral footage.

As the truth about Ibari Ogwa’s death comes to light, his family, friends, and the wider community are left to process the loss of a man who made lasting contributions to the entertainment and hospitality industries in Imo State.

According to late Chukwudi’s daughter, “Actually, my dad had a kidney failure”.