Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect Planning to Launch Another Attack in Anambra Community, Recover AK-47

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An 18-year-old man, identified as Miracle Mwakalor, has been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Saturday.

He revealed that the suspect, who hails from Umubele in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, was apprehended on Friday when the police Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugu-Ukwu (acting on credible information) bursted the hideout of a criminal gang during an evil debrief on how they want to commit havoc in Nibo, Awka South Local Government that day.

It would be recalled that where no fewer than ten young men were recently massacred by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, in a brutal attack and bloodbath that occurred on Sunday, October 20 this year, which the community is still recovering from.

According to the Police Spokesman, Nwakalor’s arrest on Friday led to the recovery of one AK47 Rifle and one magazine.

“The Operatives burst the Criminal gang in their den during an evil debrief on how they want to commit havoc in Nibo, Awka South Local Government today.

“Miracle was apprehended but his other gang members escaped. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led the Operatives to an apartment at Ubuofu Awka, where they hid the recovered rifle in the roof.

“Efforts are already emplaced to apprehend other fleeing gang members. Further developments would be communicated, please,” the statement read.

