Gov Bala Mohammed Advocates For Improved Girls' Education In Nigeria

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has emphasized the importance of girls’ education in transforming communities and reducing inequalities.

Speaking at the Traditional and Religious Leaders Conference on Girls’ Education in the North-East Geopolitical Zone, the governor noted that educating the girl child is crucial for the state’s development.

The governor highlighted the challenges facing the education sector in Bauchi State, including high out-of-school children, early marriage, low enrollment, retention, and completion rates, as well as poverty. To address these challenges, the state government has been working closely with the federal government and has declared a state of emergency on education.

Some of the initiatives undertaken by the governor’s administration include:

– *Declaration of State of Emergency on Education*: This was followed by an educational summit that brought together educationists to discuss ways of improving the education sector.
– *Construction and Renovation of Schools*: The government has constructed new classroom blocks, renovated hundreds of classrooms, and provided school furniture.
– *Promoting Girls’ Education*: The state has initiated programs such as introducing girls-only schools at the senior secondary level, implementing the Bauchi State Education Strategic Operation Plan, and providing conditional cash transfers to girls in secondary schools.

The governor also acknowledged the importance of traditional and religious leaders in promoting girls’ education.

He expressed his appreciation for their support and partnership in addressing factors responsible for early child marriage, negative social norms, and poverty.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, emphasized the significance of girls’ education, noting that it is essential for reducing child mortality rates and transforming communities.

