BREAKING: Airlines Now to Accept Expired UK Residency Permits for Travellers, Until… — Home Office

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching the EKWEANAEDO ONLINE has it that airlines will accept expired UK residency permits as valid travel documents until “at least March 31, 2025.”

This decision, which was announced in a statement by the Home Office, follows the outcry on the timing and challenges with the rollout of the UK Government’s eVisa system, which was initially set for completion by December 31.

The transition involves replacing physical Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), which confirm a person’s right to live, work, and claim benefits in Britain, with digital eVisas. However, campaigners have raised alarms that the system’s shortcomings and timeframe could risk a repeat of the “Windrush” scandal.

The Home Office reported that over six million individuals are already using eVisas, with an additional 3.1 million applications submitted since the change was announced. Despite this progress, the Government has not disclosed how many people are yet to transition to the new system.

Howbeit, the Migration Minister, Seema Malhotra acknowledged the difficulties faced by some individuals in creating an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, particularly those who have lost their BRPs and lack alternative identification.

In a written statement to the Commons, the Minister explained: “We have already made changes to improve the process for these customers, including creating UKVI accounts automatically for newly recognised refugees since November 1.

“But we remain concerned that some of the risks of the rollout, particularly to those making the transition from BRPs and legacy documents, were not clearly identified and managed under the previous administration. We have been consulting stakeholders on other issues raised by them, along with the wider concern that this change could lead to another Windrush.”

Continuing, Malhotra said “To ease the transition, we have decided to allow carriers to accept a BRP or EUSS BRC [EU Settlement Scheme Biometric Residence Card] expiring on or after December 31, 2024, as valid evidence of permission to travel until at least March 31, with this date kept under review.

“Customers travelling in the early part of the year are therefore advised to continue carrying their expired BRP, as this will add to the range of checking options already available to carriers.”

The Home Office clarified that passengers would still undergo standard immigration checks, and individuals with expired immigration status could face entry refusal. It urged those yet to access their eVisa to apply before the end of December.

EKWEANAEDO ONLINE gathered that the eVisa proposal, introduced in April under the previous Conservative Administration, was intended to enhance border security and prevent abuse of the immigration system. Despite its aims, the rollout has encountered criticism due to IT glitches that left some individuals unable to access the system, raising fears of people being stranded abroad.

To address these concerns, £4 million has been allocated to assist vulnerable individuals who may struggle to obtain an eVisa without support.

Additionally, critics have highlighted the timing of the rollout on New Year’s Day —a public holiday — as potentially complicating the resolution of immediate issues.

It was also gathered that foreign nationals on “3C leave,” whose rights to work, study, or claim benefits in the UK are protected during ongoing assessments, have also reported error messages when attempting to generate their eVisas; even as employers and landlords often require physical documentation, adding further challenges to these individuals.