Xmas: Anambra Police Reissue Safety Advisory, Say No Knockouts, Call for Vigilance

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has doled out some safety tips and security advisories to the people of the State ahead of the forthcoming harmattan and festive seasons.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu gave these in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, which, he said, are aimed at consolidating on the gains in crime prevention, restoration of law and order and improving the safety and security of lives and property in the State.

The Police Spokesman, who began by urging Ndi Anambra to remain vigilant and committed to supporting security and safety measures, further called on them to report any suspicious activities or information to the nearest police station or via our emergency hotlines on 07039194332 or the PRO 08039334002.

According to him, “The Command frowns at the discreditable conducts of some individuals using tinted vehicles and discourages the use, except if necessary, because of how criminal elements use it to beat security points and attack security operatives in the State.”

“Given the climate change (harmattan Period), you are advised against negligent acts such as uncontrolled bush burning, immoderate dropping of cigarette butts, use of firecrackers and other explosives, careless handling of receptacles for trash, poor handling of electrical appliances and other human actions or inactions capable of causing fire outbreaks or a raging inferno should be avoided,” he also cautioned.

SP Ikenga further warned urged members of the public to desist from engaging in any form of jungle justice and to exercise restraint always. He advised that people should endeavour to take any suspect apprehended to the nearest police station, as this would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation and bring the suspects to justice.

He also advised motorists to always obey traffic rules, while also reiterating that the ban on the use of fireworks, knockouts, and other explosives during festivities is still in force.

According to him, “The use of knockouts and fireworks, aside from constituting nuisance and disturbance to public peace and safety, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated with its usage, especially during this harmattan period.”

Concluding the Police Spokesman reiterated the Command’s commitment to consolidating on the gains in crime prevention, restoration of law and order and improving the safety and security of lives property in the State, both throughout the festive seasons and beyond.

