Bombs, Guns, Others Recovered As Security Operatives Net More Hoodlums in Anambra, Recover Kidnapped Lawmaker’s Car

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Varieties of incriminating items have been recovered as security operatives in Anambra State launch different offensive attacks and operations against criminal elements in the state.

The operations, which was launched at various locations in the state, also led to the arrest of some of the hoodlums terrorizing the state, as were confirmed in press statements by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

One of the most recent of the operations, which occured on December 23, resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old notorious kidnapper and armed robber, Pablo Mamu, in Ihiala, by a joint security team comprising the police and the members of the Anambra Vigilante Group.

According to the Police Spokesman, the suspect, who hails from Ughelli in Delta State, was arrested in possession of one OFN rifle, one locally made pistol, one live 9mm Ammunition, eight live cartridges and one black Lexus 330 jeep with a different plate number Abuja registration numbers: ABJ 159 LC and Enugu JRV 928 SX.

“The Joint Security Team acted on credible information provided, burst the suspect in his harbor and during a search conducted the above exhibits were found.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while commending the synergy between the security operatives and the vigilance of the public in providing actionable intelligence, emphasizes the importance of continued collaboration to ensure the safety and security of all residents during and after this festive season,” SP Ikenga said in a statement to newsmen on Thursday.

In another successful operation that occurred yesterday, December 24, the joint security operatives, comprising the military, civil defence, and Anambra Vigilante operatives, also dismantled and burnt down a criminal camp located in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

The operatives also recovered some incriminating items from the camp and its environs, including 19 unexploded improvised explosive devices (bombs); even as they also inflicted significant injuries on suspects fleeing from the camp.

The Police Spokesman, who also confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday, said: “In the early hours of December 24, 2024, a joint security operation led by the Nigeria Police Force and comprising the Military, Civil Defence, and Anambra Vigilante operatives successfully dismantled a criminal camp located in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area.

“The operation resulted in the destruction of several makeshift structures within the camp, the recovery of 19 unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and inflicted significant injuries on fleeing suspects.

“This decisive action followed credible intelligence on the activities of the criminal gang in the area, coupled with information obtained during the interrogation of suspects arrested in ongoing police operations across the state.

“…In light of this development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, strongly urges all proprietors of private and public hospitals to immediately report any individual presenting with bullet wounds or injuries of a suspicious nature to the nearest police station. This measure is critical to the ongoing effort to apprehend fleeing suspects and prevent further criminal activity.

“The Anambra State Police Command assures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining security dominance through sustained patrols and targeted operations aimed at ensuring a peaceful yuletide season for all.”

Similarly, on the same day, December 24, police operatives in the state arrested a 32-year-old male from Umuagu Village, Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area, in connection with an alleged case of attempted kidnapping and extortion.

As was similary confirmed by the police spokesman, SP Ikenga, it was gathered that the suspect was captured by the operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, and is accused of demanding a ransom of one million, two hundred thousand naira (N1,200,000) through threats of abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer told newsmen in a statement that “The suspect is accused of demanding a ransom of one million, two hundred thousand naira (N1,200,000) through threats of abduction. The victim reported receiving a menacing message from an individual claiming to be a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), threatening abduction unless the demanded ransom was paid into a specified account.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and is currently assisting the Police in identifying and apprehending other members of the gang involved in the criminal activities.

“This arrest follows a similar case late last month, where the Command apprehended a couple specializing in sending threatening messages and extorting victims under the guise of planned abductions. The couple confessed to their crimes and admitted to destroying SIM cards used in their illicit activities.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, reiterated the Command’s commitment to pursuing all cases to a conclusive end to ensure that suspects are apprehended and justice is served. He emphasized that such efforts are vital in preventing further criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of residents.

“The Anambra State Police Command continues to urge the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines.”

Meanwhile, the Command has also announced the recovery of the vehicle of the recently kidnapped lawmaker representing the Onitsha North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka.

The Police Spokesman, SP Ikenga confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday in which he also revealed that a rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road.

According to him, “Following an intense ongoing operation, Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Divison have recovered the vehicle of Mr Justice Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency, who was kidnapped on 24/12/2024 by 9:20pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Onitsha by yet unidentified persons.

“The separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road.

“Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member. Further development shall be communicated, please.”