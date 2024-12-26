Anambra Monarch Laments Activities Of Oil Thieves In Ogbaru Demands Establishment Of Bank Of Agriculture

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Traditional Ruler of Atani Community in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state Igwe Azuka N Goddy has urged Gov Charles Soludo to use his massive road constructions and the newly reinvigourd Vigilante Services AVS to fight the activities of the Oil Thieves in the area.

Igwe N Goddy who is celebrating his tenth year on the throne as the Monarch of Atani Community also lamented the absence of the Bank Of Agriculture in Ogbaru local government area which is one of the major food baskets of Anambra state and the South East in general adding that the absence of the facility is adversely disturbing increase in food production in the area.

Speaking ahead of the celebration of his ten years anniversary on the throne Igwe N Goddy noted that the menace of Oil Thieves in places such as Ogwuiklele and Ogwuaniocha is as a result of the hopeless and poor road network in the area coupled with the activities of the criminal elements in the area known as the unknown gunmen.

He however expressed happiness over the reinvigoration of the Ogbaru local government area chapter of the Anambra State Vigilante Services AVS that has succeed in eliminating most notorious gangs of criminals in the area noting that since Gov Charles Soludo has added more tonic into the security architecture of the state, security situation has greatly improved in the area.

“In terms of road infrastructure we need a lot and you know that Ogbaru is a River line area coupled with flood erosion and when the governor came here he appreciated the fact that the case of Ogbaru is totally different from other local government areas”

“If you cannot go to Ogwuikpele and Ogwuaniocha and get around it then you are joking and these are the Communities that gave Anambra state the status of of an Oil and Gas state”

“There should be a supper High way that will go to those areas and once our roads get to Ogwuikpele and Ogwuaniocha it connects to Rivers state and one can travel to those places in two hours and also come back the same day ”

“Incidentally we have people who come to steal our Oil as buncarers and it happens were there is darkness and there all manner of criminality that takes place there ” he said.

Igwe N Goddy however lauded Gov Charles Soludo for the improvement of security in Ogbaru local government area noting that since the outstanding payments made to the security operatives have been liquidated security has improved in the area.

*In terms of crime we have gotten lot of improvement in that area because the state government has started paying our vigilante groups that were not being paid for some time now and these boys are doing fantastic jobs and they have been able to flush out most of the deadly and notorious criminal gangs in Ogbaru local government area”

“We also salute the NIgerian Navy which has been doing a lot along with the Police and other security sister organizations in the Communities and the crime situation has reduced tremendously ” he said.

The Monarch however lamented the absence of the Bank Of Agriculture in Ogbaru local government area contending that people go to Ukpo and 33 Junction in Dunukofia and Oyi local government areas to seek for the assistance of the bank to help them in Agricultural activities.

“The Bank Of Agriculture is not doing much here and you can just wonder why we cannot have a branch of the Bank Of Agriculture in Ogbaru when our major occupation in agriculture ” he said.