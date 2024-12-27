8.4 C
New York
Friday, December 27, 2024
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest in Anambra

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, a cleric with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, has been gunned down in Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Raphael Ezeogu, and made available to newsmen on Friday, December 27.

According to him, the Catholic priest was gunned down on Thursday evening (yesterday) by the unidentified assalaint who attacked him at the Ihiala axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road.

The Diocesan Chancellor further revealed that, until his death, the murdered 40-year-old priest, who hailed from Ekwulumili community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was the Manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala.

READ ALSO  Anambra Govt Rescues 13 Children Arranged for Sale This Christmas

“We solicit your prayers and Holy Masses for his eternal joy. May Fr. Tobias rejoice in Paradise for ever Amen. May God console the bereaved. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” he concluded.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bombs, Guns, Others Recovered As Security Operatives Net More Hoodlums in Anambra, Recover Kidnapped Lawmaker’s Car

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Police Recover Vehicle Of Kidnaped Lawmaker, Victim Yet To Be Found

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.