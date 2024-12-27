BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, a cleric with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, has been gunned down in Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Raphael Ezeogu, and made available to newsmen on Friday, December 27.

According to him, the Catholic priest was gunned down on Thursday evening (yesterday) by the unidentified assalaint who attacked him at the Ihiala axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road.

The Diocesan Chancellor further revealed that, until his death, the murdered 40-year-old priest, who hailed from Ekwulumili community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was the Manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala.

“We solicit your prayers and Holy Masses for his eternal joy. May Fr. Tobias rejoice in Paradise for ever Amen. May God console the bereaved. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” he concluded.