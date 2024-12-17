Supreme Court to decide fresh suit seeking Tinubu’s disqualification on Monday

The Supreme Court is set to determine the fate of President Bola Tinubu on Monday, December 16, in a new suit seeking his removal from office.

The suit, SC/CV/667/2023, calls for Tinubu’s dismissal on two main grounds: alleged non-qualification to hold the office of Nigeria’s president and the unlawful usurpation of the position.

Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, a former candidate in the 2019 presidential election under the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), filed the suit directly at the Supreme Court.

The defendants in the case include former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Tinubu.

Owuru, a British-trained lawyer, claims that he won the 2019 election but was denied office due to Buhari’s eight-year tenure. He alleges that his previous suit, which sought to remove Buhari from office, was dismissed by the Supreme Court due to a mix-up in hearing dates.

Owuru also argues that Tinubu should be disqualified based on an alleged $460,000 forfeiture to the United States due to involvement in dr*g trafficking.

Furthermore, he accuses Tinubu of being an active CIA agent, which he believes disqualifies him from serving as Nigeria’s president.

Owuru is asking the Supreme Court to declare him as the rightful winner of the 2019 election, disqualify Tinubu, and order his immediate inauguration to reclaim his mandate.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a definite hearing for the case on Monday, December 16. Tinubu has been served with the hearing notice via the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.