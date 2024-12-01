8.4 C
Abuja: Native Doctor In Hospital, As He Shot Self While Testing ‘Bulletproof’ Charm

National

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The Nigeria Police Force in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has said a native doctor, Ismail Usman, in Kuchibuyi Village, Kubwa, shot himself and landed in hospital while testing a ‘bulletproof’ charm.

The police said on Saturday that the incident occurred on Friday, adding that the herbalist was quickly transported to the Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for further care.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, noted that Usman would face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.

The police said, “On November 23, 2024, an alarming incident unfolded in Kuchibuyi Village that drew the attention of the FCT Police Command. A distress call from Shandam Michael reported a shocking event involving Ismail Usman, a local herbalist known for his unconventional methods. In a misguided attempt to test the effectiveness of a self-made ‘bulletproof’ charm, Usman shot himself in the stomach with a shotgun.

“Unfortunately, the charm failed to protect him, resulting in life-threatening injuries. Officers from the Byazhin Division responded swiftly, arriving at the scene to find Usman in critical condition. He was quickly transported to Kubwa General Hospital for emergency treatment and later transferred to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for further care.

“In the aftermath, police conducted a thorough search of Usman’s home, recovering the homemade gun and an array of charms used in his reckless experiment. Investigations are ongoing, and Usman is expected to face charges for unlawful possession of firearms and attempted suicide under Section 231 of the Penal Code Law of North.

