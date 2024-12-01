8.4 C
Religion Happened To Me’ – Abia Man Mourns Loss Of Wife, Daughter In Christ The King Stampede

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Very sad story of Mr. Peter Ukaegbu has captured widespread attention following a tragic stampede at Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) in Aba.

Peter lost his wife, Emmanuella Igbokwe Peter Ukaegbu, and their young daughter, Onyinyechi Prisca Ukaegbu, in the devastating incident.

For Peter, November 30, 2024, was supposed to be a joyous occasion. He and Emmanuella had planned to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in Port Harcourt. Instead, the day turned into a nightmare as he woke up to the news of their untimely deaths at the same church where they exchanged their vows a decade ago.

In a deeply emotional Facebook post, Peter recounted the tragic irony of their final moments. Emmanuella had begun her Sunday as usual, waking early to prepare meals and bathe their children before heading to the Corpus Christi procession at CKC. Unbeknownst to her, the sacred venue would become the site of her and her daughter’s demise

