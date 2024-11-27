8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Uzodinma Shakes Imo Treasury – Awards N19bn For Renovation Of Dilapidated Concorde Hotel

S/East
Concorde Hotel
Concorde Hotel

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

The State House Of Assembly was accused of secretly approving governor Hope Uzodinma’s N19bn budget to renovate the Dilapidated Imo State Concorde Hotel Owerri.

 

Surprisingly, what was initially speculated to be a rumour has finally become obvious, thereby giving credence to Fabian Ihekweme’s assertion that the Imo State House of Assembly has silently approved a questionable budget of #19b for the renovation of Concorde Hotel, Owerri.

The revelation has stirred the hornest’s nest, as a cross section of Imo people who reacted to the development noted that there is no need spending such an amount barely 9 years after former Governor, Rochas Okorocha claimed to have spent over #6 billion in renovating the hotel through Kingsley Onyegbule.

READ ALSO  I'll Contribute my Quota to Ensure HIV/AIDS Free Society by 2030 - Hon. Nwogba

They wondered why all successive administrations in the state have turned the hotel into a conduit pipe through which they siphon huge sums of money in the guise of renovations that make little or no impact.

They also wondered why the purported renovation of the hotel takes precedence over the payment of backlog of arrears that the state government is owing civil servants and pensioners in the state, in addition to the orchestrated promotion of civil servants that is yet to reflect in their monthly salaries several months after it was announced by governbment.

Others who expressed dismay over the development berated the Hope Uzodinma administration for always playing to the gallery. They accused the giovernor of being insensitive to the pitiable plight of traumatized Imolites, especially the civil servants who have not been told anything about the #70,000 minimum wage announced by the federal government when most of their counterparts in other states have started receiving it, while those who are yet to receive it have been told by their Governors how much they will be paid in that regard and harmonizations committees set up to address the issues involved.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Abia Community Boils, As Nigerian Army – Unknown Gunmen Battle For Supremacy
Next article
At Last, Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production Today

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Female politician urge women to support, not castigate one another

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.