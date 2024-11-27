8.4 C
Abia Community Boils, As Nigerian Army – Unknown Gunmen Battle For Supremacy

National
depiction...

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

In a serious battle for supremacy, Unknown gunmen are said to have exchanged Fire With Nigerian Army Troops of the 14 Brigade in Ohafia, Abia.

It was gathered that the gun duel took place in Mbata, Umuchima village in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state.

As the tension heightened, more than 15 Hilux vehicles and armoured personnel carriers reportedly arrived at the village around 6am, in a military reinforcement against the gunmen.

 

The gunmen are said to have been camped near a river at the boundary between Abia and the Mbaise area of Imo State.

 

The soldiers are said to have secured key junctions leading to and from the village, while other units continue to engage the gunmen in the surrounding bush.

However, the gunfire is still ongoing, while there are no official statements issued by either the Nigerian Army or the Abia State Government at the time of reporting.

