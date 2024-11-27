8.4 C
At Last, Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Production Today

After several postponements, the Port Harcourt refinery has finally commenced fuel production.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited confirmed this on Tuesday.

NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, said the loading of trucks would start today.

“Port Harcourt Refinery begins production. Truck loading starts today, Tuesday,” Soneye said.

In another update on X, the NNPC said: “NNPC Ltd Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery as plant begins truckout of products today, Tuesday 26th November 2024 at 1.45 pm.

“Watch the commissioning and trucking out event LIVE.”

It was learnt that the refinery would start with 60,000 barrels capacity per day, releasing Premium Motor Spirit, diesel, and others into the Nigerian market.

The Port Harcourt Refinery would be the second petrol-producing refinery after the Dangote Refinery commenced PMS production in September.

It is one of the three owned by the Federal Government and managed by the NNPC.

Nigerians have been hopeful that the cost of fuel could crash if the country refines its crude and ends the import of refined products.

