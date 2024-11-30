Two Gunned Down As Joint Security Force Engages Armed Hoodlums in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead in two recent incidents that ensued between some armed hoodlums and joint security operatives in Anambra State, comprising the police and members of the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

The incidents, it was gathered, involved a gun duel that badgered between the joint security force and some yet-to-be-identified gunmen; as well as another security-related engagements that occured after a kidnap operation by some armed hoodlums in the state over the week.

Confirming these in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, recounted that the gun battle between the security operatives and the unidentified gunmen occured at about 8:30 pm on Friday, when the gunmen attacked a convoy of a VIP in the state, along Agulu—Nnobi Road.

According to him, this resulted in gunning down one of the gunmen and the recovery of a Pump Action gun and other incriminating items, while other members of the gang fled with varied degrees of bullet wounds.

“Police Operatives from the Operations Department of the Command and attached to a VIP in the State on 29/11/2024 by 8:30 pm along Agulu/Nnobi road, demobilized one of the criminal elements in the State and recovered one pump action gun, five live cartridges, five machetes, two SUV jeeps and two pairs of desert shoe,” he recounted.

According to him, “The Operatives resisted the armed men operating in a grey-coloured Lexus ES 330 with Plate Nos: ACA 551 MA and an ash-coloured Toyota Highlander with plate number: SMK 544, who attacked their convoy unprovoked. During the gun duel, the swift response by the Joint Security Team comprising the Police and AVG Operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area, made the armed men abandon their vehicle and fled the scene with bullet wounds, through a nearby bush.

“Meanwhile, the Operatives have sustained operations in the area aimed at arresting the fleeing members. Members of the public and residents of the area have also been called upon to assist the Command with information in this regard.”

Continuing, the Police Spokesman said in another development, the Joint Security Team (comprising Police operatives attached to the Dunukofia Division and AVG members) responded to a distress call along Ukwulu Road, rescued the abducted victims and recovered their vehicle.

According to him, the armed men abducted the victims on 27/11/2024 by 7 am along the Ugwunwasike—Ogidi Road, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State and later shot the abductees when they observed that they were being trailed by the security operatives, and after which they abandoned the abductees inside the vehicle and fled the scene.

“Meanwhile, the Joint Security Team have secured the victims and rushed them to the hospital for medical attention. However, while one of them was responding to treatment, the other was sadly confirmed dead by the doctors on duty. The vehicle has also been recovered,” he stated.

Continuing, he disclosed that the security operatives have intensified operations in the area, with the aim of apprehending the suspects.