PDP still party to beat, will overcome its challenges soon – Governors’ Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum says the party remains a formidable force on the political landscape of Nigeria.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the forum stated this at the end of its meeting on Saturday in Jos.

Mohammed said that the party would soon overcome all its challenges, adding that the ‘minor setbacks’ would soon be over.

He called on lovers of PDP and Nigerians in general not to lose hope in the party.

“The forum notes the concerns of Nigerians, the founding fathers, elders and members of our great party about the seeming divisions within its rank and file.

“The forum, however, wishes to state categorically that it remains resolute in its determination to ensure unity and cohesion within the party.

“This is a party that Nigerians have come to trust as the best platform to provide democratic governance to all; it is still the party to beat,” he said.

The chairman also called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to convey a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), as part of measures to address its current wranglings.

He commended members of the National Assembly elected under the platform of the party for their contributions toward the growth of democracy.

Mohammed, however, called on the leadership of the assembly to critically interrogate all bills to ensure fairness, equity, national balance and even development.

The governor, who noted with deep concern the current economic crisis in the country, called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently review his administration’s macro-economic and fiscal policies to address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

While commending Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for hosting his colleagues in Plateau, Mohammed, however, commiserated with the government and people of the state over the recent fire outbreak at a wood market.