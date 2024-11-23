8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Search
Subscribe

PDP still party to beat, will overcome its challenges soon – Governors’ Forum

Politics
PDP still party to beat, will overcome its challenges soon – Governors’ Forum
PDP still party to beat, will overcome its challenges soon – Governors’ Forum

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum says the party remains a formidable force on the political landscape of Nigeria.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the forum stated this at the end of its meeting on Saturday in Jos.

Mohammed said that the party would soon overcome all its challenges, adding that the ‘minor setbacks’ would soon be over.

He called on lovers of PDP and Nigerians in general not to lose hope in the party.

“The forum notes the concerns of Nigerians, the founding fathers, elders and members of our great party about the seeming divisions within its rank and file.

READ ALSO  2027: Come, continue your father’s legacy in Lagos – Middle Belt group tells Seyi Tinubu

“The forum, however, wishes to state categorically that it remains resolute in its determination to ensure unity and cohesion within the party.

“This is a party that Nigerians have come to trust as the best platform to provide democratic governance to all; it is still the party to beat,” he said.

The chairman also called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to convey a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), as part of measures to address its current wranglings.

He commended members of the National Assembly elected under the platform of the party for their contributions toward the growth of democracy.

READ ALSO  Maku re-echoes quest for Kanu's release at 3rd Ojukwu Memorial Lecture

Mohammed, however, called on the leadership of the assembly to critically interrogate all bills to ensure fairness, equity, national balance and even development.

The governor, who noted with deep concern the current economic crisis in the country, called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently review his administration’s macro-economic and fiscal policies to address the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

While commending Gov. Caleb Mutfwang for hosting his colleagues in Plateau, Mohammed, however, commiserated with the government and people of the state over the recent fire outbreak at a wood market.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Anambra, Izunna Okafor Wins 38th Award as Outstanding Journalist of the Year 2024

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Maku re-echoes quest for Kanu's release at 3rd Ojukwu Memorial Lecture

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.