Onitsha South Reads Riot Act Against Dumping Of Refuse At River Niger Beach

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The authorities of Onitsha South local government area have warned that it would not take kindly to the act of dumping refuse at the proposed site for River Niger Beach.

Recall that last year over three thousand illegal structures were demolished by the Onitsha South local government Council in preparation for the establishment of the beach .

The beach which is to provide recreational facilities and business opportunities for the residents and business community has in the last two weeks been defaced by those refuse.

Speaking shortly after the clearing of the refuse dump the Council Mayor Chief Emeka Joseph Orji warned that the Council would not hastate to enforce the relevant environmental laws adding that those found guilty would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“This is an area that had earlier been cleared for the establishment of the River Niger Beach which would have restaurants bars and other relaxation facilities but some people have chosen to convert it to a refuse dump which is unacceptable by law”

“There is an exciting law against illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Onitsha and we will not fail to enforce those relevant laws”

“A task force is already in place to monitor activities at the River Niger Beach and those found wanting would be made to face the long arms of the law” he said.

Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, stated that the plan is to construct an entertainment, leisure, and fun center that will attract men of timber and caliber from all works of life.

“In no distant time, Onitsha South will be a tourist home for all Nigerians and beyond and is already creating job opportunities for our youth.

“This is in line with the vision of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to build a smart, livable, and prosperous Anambra State”, Chief Orji stated.

Special Assistant to the council Mayor on politics, Hon. Dunu Chiadikaobi, monitored the exercise and reiterated that the junk was an eyesore, but the needful has been done.

The contract for clearing the junk was handled by Rytec Company; the company is also engaged in the sweeping of Niger Street, Port Harcourt Road, Zik Avenue, and Creek Road, respectively.