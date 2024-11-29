8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 29, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Onitsha South Reads Riot Act Against Dumping Of Refuse At River Niger Beach

S/East
247 logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The authorities of Onitsha South local government area have warned that it would not take kindly to the act of dumping refuse at the proposed site for River Niger Beach.

Recall that last year over three thousand illegal structures were demolished by the Onitsha South local government Council in preparation for the establishment of the beach .

The beach which is to provide recreational facilities and business opportunities for the residents and business community has in the last two weeks been defaced by those refuse.

Speaking shortly after the clearing of the refuse dump the Council Mayor Chief Emeka Joseph Orji warned that the Council would not hastate to enforce the relevant environmental laws adding that those found guilty would be made to face the wrath of the law.

READ ALSO  Pastor escapes from Imo police headquarters

“This is an area that had earlier been cleared for the establishment of the River Niger Beach which would have restaurants bars and other relaxation facilities but some people have chosen to convert it to a refuse dump which is unacceptable by law”

“There is an exciting law against illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Onitsha and we will not fail to enforce those relevant laws”

“A task force is already in place to monitor activities at the River Niger Beach and those found wanting would be made to face the long arms of the law” he said.

Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, stated that the plan is to construct an entertainment, leisure, and fun center that will attract men of timber and caliber from all works of life.

READ ALSO  Owerri Prison Discharges Human Wastes Into Gutters

“In no distant time, Onitsha South will be a tourist home for all Nigerians and beyond and is already creating job opportunities for our youth.

“This is in line with the vision of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to build a smart, livable, and prosperous Anambra State”, Chief Orji stated.

Special Assistant to the council Mayor on politics, Hon. Dunu Chiadikaobi, monitored the exercise and reiterated that the junk was an eyesore, but the needful has been done.

The contract for clearing the junk was handled by Rytec Company; the company is also engaged in the sweeping of Niger Street, Port Harcourt Road, Zik Avenue, and Creek Road, respectively.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Residents Lament Organ Trafficking, As Human Heart Harvested In Owerri Hotel
Next article
Anambra Senate Aspirant Seeks N10 Billion Intervention Fund As Erosion Ravages 7 LGAs

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Senate Aspirant Seeks N10 Billion Intervention Fund As Erosion Ravages 7 LGAs

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.