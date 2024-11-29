Anambra Senate Aspirant Seeks N10 Billion Intervention Fund As Erosion Ravages 7 LGAs

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The sum of N10 Billion is currently needed to check mate the ravaging gully erosion in the seven local government areas of Anambra South Senatorial District.

So far over thirty eight Communities in the area have had its buildings and farmlands destroyed by the menace of gully erosion in the area.

Speaking to reporters in Awka the Anambra South Senatorial District aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Chief Ebuka Onunkwo lamented that the ecological funds from the federal government are not enough to tackle erosion challenges in his Senatorial District adding that this has led to the lost of billions of naira to the menace.

“There is no part of Anambra South Senatorial District that do not have problems of gully erosion and virtually every community has at least five gully erosion sites ”

“Yes we have the ecological funds from the federal allocations but they are not enough to handle the problem and we in Anambra South Senatorial District need at least N10 Billion to tackle erosion on our area and this is not an end to it ”

Continuing Onunkwo noted that the funds would be used to dig catchment pits , plant threes that are capable of holding the soil from being swept away by the eriosion.

“The amount may not put an end to the problem automatically but we can dig catchment pits and also plant trees to check mate erosion and also carry out the proper channeling of flood water to it’s rightful place” he said.

Onunkwo promised to move motions and laws for the provision of intervention funds and the increase in the allocations for the ecological funds for not only Anambra state but for the entire SouthEast.

“This is not a battle that one can embark on alone so it is going to be a collective effort of the Senators from the South East and those at the Federal House of Representatives for us to achieve this ” he said.