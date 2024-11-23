Obi, Nwoye, Chukwuemeka, Others Present, As Umueri Monarch Gives Out Daughter’s Hand in Marriage

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a day of royal and cultural elegance, historic celebration, and outpour of felicitations at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, as the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Sir Dr. Ben Emeka (Okebo II), gave out his daughter’s hand in marriage.

The grand traditional marriage ceremony, which held on Wednesday at Igwe Emeka’s palace, drew a large crowd of dignitaries, family members, friends, and well-wishers, who gathered to witness the beautiful union and felicitate with the couple and their families.

The occasion was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, showcasing the rich Igbo cultural heritage through vibrant attire, colorful decorations, melodious traditional music, and thrilling performances.

Speaking at the event, the father of the bride, Igwe Sir Emeka, expressed profound joy over the union, describing it as a momentous occasion for both families.

Igwe Emeka described his daughter as valuable as whose values have endeared her to her soulmate, in line with the Igbo adage that “Ahịa Ọma Na-Ere Onwe Ya.” while showering his royal blessings on the couple, the monarch hailed them for their love, further wishing them a lifetime of unending love, property and marital bliss.

“Marriage is a sacred bond that brings two families together, and I am delighted to witness this day when my beloved daughter begins a new chapter in her life with a man of her dream. So, I wish them joy-filled marriage and an unending love in their union,” he said.

The first-class monarch, who used real Igbo palm-wine for his daughter’s palm-wine presentation rite, also emphasized the need for Ndị Igbo to always uphold and be proud of their cultural values and heritage in this face of modernity; even as he urged Ndị Anambra to always come home for their celebrations and festivities. According to him, one cannot run away from his home, just as tree cannot run away from its root.

Also speaking, in an interview with newsmen, the mother of the bride, Lady Chinwe Emeka, recounted how proud and fulfilled she felt as a mother, seeing her first daughter go into her own home as a wife. She described her daughter as a rare gem and encouraged the couple to build their home on the foundations of love, respect, and understanding.

Earlier in an exclusive interview, the radiant bride, Princess Gift Onyinyechi, who acknowledged that marriage is a divine institution, also revealed that her union and marriage with the groom was divinely ordained. She also added that the attitude and qualities of the groom further tightened the nut, and strengthened her love for him.

Princess Onyinyechi expressed gratitude to her parents, family, and well-wishers for their support and prayers, while also noting that respect, patience, understanding, making home enjoyable, and being prayerful are among the key things she learnt from her parents which she’s taking into her new home. She described her husband as her soulmate and best friend, pledging her continuous love and commitment.

“It is my day. Indeed, this is the happiest day of my life, and I am grateful to God for blessing me with a partner who completes me,” she said with a beaming smile. She also advised young people, especially young girls not to always rush into marriage, but to be patient, imbibe good values, and be prayerful, as everything has its own appointed time.

On his own part, the groom, Mr. Chukwudiebere Emmanuel, from Uke in Idemili North Local Government Area (also in Anambra State), who was equally filled with joy, appreciated the Emeka Royal Family for their warm acceptance, while also assuring them of his love and dedication to their daughter.

“Marrying Onyinyechi is one of the best things that happened to me. Apart from the fact that God approved our marriage, Onyinyechi has everything I needed in a woman. I promise to always honour, protect, and cherish her as life partner. I am truly, blessed, favoured and fortunate to have her by my side,” Emmanuel told newsmen.

In his goodwill message, the Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, congratulated the couple and commended the Emeka family for hosting such a magnificent event. While wishing the couple a blissful and fruitful union, he also urged the newlyweds to uphold the virtues of patience, trust, and unity, which are vital for a successful marriage.

Fielding questions from journalists, Commissioner Chukwuemeka also shared a view that hosting great events of such magnitude in Anambra State these days is a great proof that the security situation of the State has greatly improved under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s watch, as traditional marriages and other such events by Ndị Anambra were being celebrated outside Anambra in the past when the Administration came in, due to fear of insecurity.

He also used the medium to inform Ndị Anambra that majority of the news they see online about insecurity in insecurity state are either false or exaggerated, maintaining that the state is very much safer than what they read or see online.

Attended by over 40 traditional rulers, other dignitaries who graced the occasion include former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Senator Tony Nwoye; the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, among others, who payed astounding homage to the family, while also praying for harmonious marital journey for the new couple.

Held amidst fanfare, palm-wine pouring and presentation rite, cutting of cake, and scintillating dance sessions formed the climax of the event, which was elegant, culturally-rich, and glamorous in every sense of it.

More photos from the event: