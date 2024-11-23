Call for support of the INCLUSIVE government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR): Why other Statesmen in Nigeria should emulate Engineer Prince Arthur Eze's commitment to the Unity and Progress of Nigeria.

Address:

Press Release

After a careful scrutiny of opinions and comments of eminent statesmen on why Nigerians should support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government, in the last one year, it became obvious to us, INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONALS IN PROMOTION Of NATIONALISTIC IDEOLOGIES lN NIGERIA (IPIPONIIN), that the call by Engineer Prince Arthur Eze (OFR) on Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s government, appears to resonate with Nigerians from all walks of life. IPIPONIIN notes with happiness the positive effect of the nationalistic reason behind the call. After a careful observation of the near equitable distribution of sensitive and other positions to the six (6) geo-political zones in Nigeria, Prince Arthur Eze begged Nigerians to support the inclusive government of President Bola Ahemd Tinubu.

IPIPONIIN is a group of patriotic professionals’ from different ethnic groups in Nigeria. We are like minds in support and promotion of Nationalistic Ideas that can Foster Unity and progress in Nigeria. Our membership cuts across many profession: Engineers, Lawyers, Accountants, Political Scientists etc.

Before Arthur Eze’s clarion call, it was difficult to hear objective opinion from highly placed Nigerians, on why the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be supported, despite the biting effect of fuel subsidy removal on citizens. Almost all the appeals for support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were based on not too punchy “Nigerians should have patience” that things will get better in the future.

When however, Prince Arthur Eze, made his clarion call for Nigerians to support the INCLUSIVE government of President Bola Ahemd Tinubu (GCFR), on October 15, 2023; the positive reactions that followed was contagious. On account of these reactions, IPIPONIIN decided to investigate why Nigerians massively agreed with OzoIgbondu’s reason for supporting President Tinubu-led government. It was discovered that previous administration was accused of Nepotism. From the feedback we got on our poll (Has President Tinubu’s government done well in terms of inclusive governance?); almost all Nigerians captured in the poll, agreed that, in comparative terms, Tinubu’s government is miles ahead of his predecessor, in terms of inclusion.

On 6th May 2024, Prince Arthur Eze, again urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu on account of his inclusive approach to governance. In a video widely shared on social media, Arthur Eze said: “Tinubu has no boundary. If you go to Abuja, you will see Wike, an Igbo man as a minister. Umahi is Igbo man, as minister. No boundaries. All the types of people we want. “So this Nigeria, after eight years, it will change. It has started changing. Now, I beg everybody to support him before we die”. It was at this point all Nigerians saw reason with Arthur Eze. In fact, majority of Igbos started seeing the difference between Tinubu’s government and that of his predecessor. Igbo was the most marginalised ethnic group in recent past, without representation at the top-most security echelon in the country.

The good thing about Prince Arthur Eze’s support for President Bola Tinubu inclusive approach to governance is that, no part of Nigeria can sincerely accuse the government of exclusion or marginalization, at least, on account of gross nepotism that was seen in the last administration. We feel strongly that because Prince Arthur Eze was objective in his assessment of President Tinubu’s government, many Nigerians are now cautious in attacking some of the policies of government. Apart from the fact Arthur’s reason for supporting Tinubu’s government is unassailable, the fact that he is wealthy counted in his favour. This is because to even think that Arthur Eze was influenced for supporting the government, would have amounted to the greatest joke, as everyone knows he is rich beyond financial inducement from any quarter.

IPIPONIIN strongly believes other statesmen in Nigeria should emulate Prince Arthur Eze’s model on how Unity and Progress can be achieved and sustained, and that is by being objective in assessing Tinubu’s government. We are not unmindful of the current economic hardship Nigeria, but with objective identification of what can unite us as a people, at this point in time, and using it as reference point, as Arthur Eze has done, solution will not be far away. IPIPONIIN believes the biting economic hardship will become a thing of the past, if Nigerians tackle it together. Just as the saying goes, “a people can easily overcome any problem together in unity”. Since most Nigerians have agreed with Prince Arthur Eze’s inclusion theory, we must, as a people, begin to “urinate together for it to produce foam”. One way of doing this, is to emulate the nationalistic manner Prince Engineer Arthur Eze made his call for support of President Tinubu’s inclusive government.

Without sounding patronizing of Engineer Prince Arthur Eze, IPIPONIIN feels the time is ripe for him to identify like minds across the six (6) geo-political zones in Nigeria, so as to form alliance of elder statesmen, which will be offering advise to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how to move Nigeria forward, from time to time. The group should also criticize constructively, any wrong action or inaction by the government. We believe this will further motivate the President, at the same time, put him on his feet, and Nigeria will be better for it.

Who is Prince Arthur Eze? Arthur Eze is devoted philanthropist; he extends his generosity in many ways. From aiding victims of Boko Haram insurgency, to supporting educational institutions, medical research facilities and flood relief efforts in Nigeria. His charitable contributions span various areas. These acts of kindness reflect his strong commitment to national development.

Indeed, Prince Engineer Arthur Eze N’Ukpo, (OzoIgboNdu) has through the vital reason he gave for throwing his weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, convinced fair minded people in the South East and Nigerians in general, that this government is concerned about the Unity of Nigeria in practical terms, and therefore should be supported. To this end, IPIPONIIN calls on eminent Nigerians, elder statesmen to emulate Engineer Prince Arthur Eze’s footsteps.

