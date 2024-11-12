NSCDC Intercepts 4 Oil Thief Suspects, Uncovers Illegal Refinery

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ebonyi state Command, has intercepted and arrested 4 suspects involved in illegal petroleum refinery in the state.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Francis Nnadi, who disclosed this at a press briefing, said the arrest was made following the uncovering of a suspected illegal petroleum refinery in Abakaliki by its operatives.

Nnadi stated that the suspects were involved in the illegal transportation of the product to the state.

He said the suspects impounded an articulated vehicle with Abuja plate number —ABC 624 XC—carrying 45,000 litres of suspected illegal unrefined petroleum product about to discharge a suspected stolen unrefined petroleum product at the “refinery” in Abakaliki.

Nnadi noted that the product was designated for a location in Cross River but later diverted to Abakaliki, where it was to be discharged in an unlicenced dump suspected to be used for illegal petroleum refining activities.

Meanwhile the suspects and the vehicle were arrested by the NSCDC officers, Saturday night at 18 Engr. Abbas Egwu Street, Off Ebonyi Voice Newspaper, on the Old Abakaliki-Enugu Road.

Nnadi said “The place is suspected to be used for illegal refining of petroleum products in the state.

“On interrogation, the driver said he trans-loaded the product from another truck, adding that the waybill read somewhere in Cross River.

“The danger is not that they are doing this illegal refining in a densely populated environment, every petroleum product is inflammable and hazardous. And it’s being located in an environment where people are living,” Nnadi explained.

The Commandant warned those involved in pipeline vandalism, oil bunkering, illegal refining and sale of petroleum products, and vandalism of public infrastructure for economic gains, to desist or risk arrest and prosecution.

He said the premises used for the alleged illegal refinery had been sealed while further investigations were ongoing to unmask those involved in the economic sabotage.

Furthermore Nnadi said the impounded product would undergo laboratory analysis while the suspects would be arraigned.

The state NSCDC boss however emphasized on the need for a huge synergy among various security formations and the people for enhanced security surveillance and combating crime, especially during the yuletide.

Meanwhile, the officer who led the NSCDC crack team that intercepted and arrested the suspects, Ben Nwachi, said in an interview that the product was labeled “low poor fuel oil,” according to the dispatch manifest.

“They want to come and discharge it at the illegal refining site here in Abakaliki. They have bought some GP tanks and have even gone to buy more and other materials used for the illegal refining business.

“We got the information and intercepted them; this truck carrying the product was not the original truck that loaded it at the depot,” he stated.