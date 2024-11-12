8.4 C
Delta Assembly suspends another lawmaker for alleged misconduct

Delta Assembly suspends another lawmaker for alleged misconduct
House of Assembly - depiction

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

The Delta House of Assembly, on Tuesday, suspended another lawmaker, Mr Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi), for alleged misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Preyor’s suspension was coming barely one week after Mr Chukudi Edafe, representing Ukwuani State Constituency, was suspended.

The Speaker, Mr Dennis Guwor, announced the suspension during the House plenary session in the assembly complex in Asaba.

The suspension order followed a motion moved under a matter of urgent public importance by the Majority Leader, Mr Emeka Nwaobi (PDP-Aniocha North).

The motion, which was unanimously adopted in a voice vote, was seconded by Mr Matthew Omonade (APC-Ughelli North I).

NAN reports that following the adoption of the motion, Preyor, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Works and Special Projects, was suspended for 14 legislative days.

Announcing the order, the speaker also said that a committee would be set up to investigate the misconduct.

”The House hereby suspends the member representing Bomadi constituency in the State House of Assembly over misconduct.

”In subsequent date, a committee will be set up to investigate the misconduct,” Guwor said.

He also directed the Sargent-at-Arm to lead the suspended lawmaker out of the main chamber of the Assembly complex.

The House also received a letter of notification by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill on Thursday.

It also received a bill to amend the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, to reflect a change of name to Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

The bill, which was conveyed in a letter by the governor, was read to the members by the speaker.

