Labour Party Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs Calls for Unity Against APC Misrule Amidst Allegations of Partnership

Washington DC, November 22, 2024: In a recent statement, the Labour Party’s Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs (DIDA) emphasized the need for all opposition entities to unite their efforts against the Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) regime, rather than turning their attacks on one another. DIDA condemned the spread of baseless rumors on social media alleging a partnership between the Labour Party and the ruling APC as the 2027 elections approach.

DIDA advocates that the most effective strategy to challenge the current administration’s perceived failures lies in forming strategic alliances among opposition parties, rather than engaging in destructive conflicts that ultimately benefit the ruling party. They expressed their support for a recent statement by Labour Party National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, which firmly denied any allegations of collaboration with President Tinubu’s administration.

In his statement, Ifoh called out lawyer Deji Adeyanju, who had made disparaging comments regarding the Labour Party and its National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure. Ifoh stressed that these accusations are untrue and unfounded. He reiterated that the Labour Party remains a visible and vocal opposition, continually critiquing the current government’s policies and advocating for reform.

Following the 2023 general elections, where the Labour Party made significant strides, the party has been active in proposing solutions and critiquing systemic failures. Under Abure’s leadership, the Labour Party has launched several initiatives, including the creation of an Electoral Reform Committee aimed at ensuring credible electoral processes and a Political Education Committee focused on reorienting citizens about political engagement.

The Labour Party has also introduced e-membership registration, marking a significant step towards deepening participatory democracy in Nigeria. Ifoh expressed dismay that Adeyanju’s unsubstantiated claims could harm the party’s reputation, urging him to provide evidence for his allegations or withdraw his statements and extend an apology.

DIDA, newly established and headed by Prof. Eddie Oparaoji with Amb. AJU Elumelu as Secretary, is tasked with managing the interests of Labour Party members in the diaspora and facilitating their participation in party activities. The directorate aims to garner global support for the Labour Party’s agenda for a better Nigeria.

In conclusion, DIDA remains steadfast in its commitment to vehemently oppose the current Tinubu-let APC administration and calls for unity among opposition factions to effectively challenge the ruling party’s wicked policies leading up to the 2027 elections.