8.4 C
New York
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gunmen abduct Kogi journalist’s relations, demand N50m ransom

Crime
Gunmen abduct Kogi journalist’s relations, demand N50m ransom

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The Kogi Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of three relations of former Daily Trust Editor, Malam Ahmed Ajobe.

The victims included Mr Ajobe’s immediate younger sister, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir.

They were reportedly kidnapped on Thursday on the deplorable Ankpa-Adoka-Markudi Road, while returning from a market in the nearby community in Awo, Ankpa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday.

According to Aya, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area has already deployed his men to the area to ensure the rescue of the victims.

READ ALSO  ‘Highness’: Keke Driver Stabs Brother's Wife in Anambra

He further said that the Police Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha, had also ordered the drafting of the police tactical team to the area to reinforce the team on ground.

He assured that everything possible would be done to ensure the safe release of the victims and also bring the criminals to justice

Although the journalist could not be reached for details on the incident, his family friend, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said their assailants were demanding N50 million ransom for the release of the victims.

He said that Ajobe lost his mother, Malama Aishetu Tahir, on Sunday, following a protracted illness.

READ ALSO  Sit-at-Home Turns Bloody, as Gunmen Invade Anambra Communities

He said that the kidnap took place when the victims went to market to purchase items for the seven-day prayers of the journalist’s late mother.

“Yes, three of Ajobe’s family members were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 3:pm on Thursday.

“The kidnappers reached out on Friday afternoon demanding for N50 million ransom.

“However, I can’t confirm what the family is offering in the negotiations because I had to leave the community for an emergency in Lokoja.

“What I can say is that no amount has yet been paid and the victims are still in captivity,” he further said.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Labour Party Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs Calls for Unity Against APC Misrule Amidst Allegations of Partnership
Next article
2027: We have no partnership deal with Tinubu–Labour Party

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police detain alleged Algerian arms dealer, others in Zamfara

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.