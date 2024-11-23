The La Creme of Anambra State Grace Ubah’s funeral, Say no one can Replace the Vacuum he Left Behind

By Uzo Ugwunze

De Creme de la creme of Anambra State and Nigeria from the political class, elites, Captains of Industries, Academics, Sports, NGOs, Entertainment industry thronged Otolo, Nnewi country home of late Senator Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah to bid him final farewell, as he was laid to rest saying that no one could actually fill the vacuum left behind by the great philanthropist and political bulldozer.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Both serving and past Distinguished Senators like, Senators Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, Dr Mrs Uche Ekwunife, Dr Chris Ngige, Former Governor Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi,Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka(Ike Obosi), Acting Vice Chancellor Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Ikechebelu, Emeka Okonkwo (E- Money), Obinna Iyiegbu(Obi Cubana) Ikenna Iyiegbu (Ike Cubana), Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Dr Obiora Okonkwo (Uni Airlines), Chief Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Chika Emenike(Chikason Group), Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson Group), Former House of Representatives Members, Hon Obinna Chidoka, Hon Ifeanyi Ibezim, Executive Chairman Idemili South LGA, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi (Iyom Ife-Abata), Dr. George Ndubuisi Ugo (Atunuse 1 of Ife, of Osun State, Chief Kaelo Agbodike Enyikwonwa Nnewi, other national and State officials, among others.

Speaking during the funeral, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and a former senator representing Anambra Central, Dr. (Mrs) Uche Ekwunife, noted that the late senator did not serve only Anambra Central, but also the entire Nigeria and the black world.

“We are heartbroken. Ifeanyi Ubah was an avatar who just shined and left,one of its kind in this generation. The vacuum he left is not only in APC, he was a nationalist, a bomb, bulldozer and a natural giver. I have not seen anyone who gives like him. I don’t even feel his departure as I feel for his dependants, those he feeds, clothed, established in life

“Ifeanyi Ubah is not an ordinary human being. At 52, he has achieved what many cannot achieve, even if they had the grace to live for 200 years. If tears, yearlings and mourning can bring him back to live, we can do everything possible to bring him back,” Ekwunife said.

Former governor of Anambra state, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, described Senator Ubah as one who devoted his life, time and resources in the service of God and humanity.

Obi, who expressed sadness at Ubah’s death at a relatively young age, prayed God to console his immediate family, and entire Nnewi people. Death is what will happen to all of us when we least expect. We, therefore, have the duty to live everyday in the way that pleases God; not ourselves,” said Obi.

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), and Senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor Umeh, described Ubah as a man of the people, who had endeared himself to Anambra people in a myraid of ways.

Umeh, who described death as an inevitable end of man, advised that the ultimate sacrifice the family, friends and associates of the late senator should do at the moment is to pray continually for peaceful repose of his soul, and for the consolation of his family.

The Senator representing Anambra North senatorial district at the tenth Senate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, described late Senator Ubah as a kind of sage that comes into existence once in a generation.

“Ifeanyi Ubah is a kind of sage that comes rarely into the human race. He lived a life of service and selflessness. His contributions to humanity speaks volumes. His death is a tragedy to all of us. We’ll miss him; but we’re consoled that God’s wish will always prevail,” Senator Nwoye, former state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra state, said.

Chieftain of Labour Party (LP) Chief George Moghalu, who was a former National Auditor of the APC, said that death of Senator Ubah is a very pain to Nigeria.Ubah was an accomplished business mogul, man of the people and philanthropic of note.

A business associate of Senator Ubah, Akai Egeuonwu, CEO Anambra Rice also described Ubah’s death as a massive loss saying there were many projects in the pipeline including ship loads of security equipments to beef up security architecture in Anambra South Senatorial zone before the sudden death of the late senator.

The duo of Chief Kaelo Agbodike Enyikwonwa Nnewi and High Chief Dr. George Ndubuisi Ugo Atunuse 1 of Ife,Osun State advised both Nnewi community, Anambra State and Nigeria to immortalize Late Ifeanyi Ubah who already lives in the hearts of many people he touched because of his legacies adding that prayers be made for Late Ifeanyi Ubah’s wife, Mrs Uche Ubah and the children for God’s protection and wisdom to manage the wealth, investments and philanthropic NGO’S the late senator had been funding before his demise.

Also, an APGA chieftain, and oil mogul, Chief Ebuka Nwankwo, described Ubah as a great friend and business associate, who will be greatly lost by all who know him.

According to Executive Chairman Idemili South, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi(Iyom Ife-Abata),”Today, I Bid Farewell To My Late Cousin , Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.Saying goodbye to a cousin is not just saying goodbye to a friend but saying goodbye to the memories that shaped our childhood. I pray for repose of your soul and may we find solace in the legacies you left behind.

Earlier at the Church, The executive governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who described Ubah’s death as fall of an iroko, consoled the late senator’s family, kinsmen, Anambra state, and the entire Igbo people.

“The greatest tribute to pay Senator Ubah is not to give him bogus funeral, but to live out the true essence of his life. His family and all of us, who are his associates should do everything we can to continue and accomplish what Senator Ifeanyi Ubah lived for.”

In his homily during a requiem Mass held at St. Peter Claver’s Catholic Church, Umuanuka-Otolo, Nnewi, Anambra state, the bishop of Ekwulobia diocese, His Eminence, Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke, described dead as inevitable to mankind. He reminded the faithful that as they gathered to mourn Senator Ubah, they should also reflect on their own time of death, and should therefore, be conscious of the way they live their lives.

“As we all gather to behold the lifeless body of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, this reminds us of the vanity of life here, and the need for us to prepare always for the life to come,” Cardinal Okpaleke admonished.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of Ubah family, Ifeanyi Ubah (jnr) thanked everyone, who found time be with them at the time of mourning. Ubah also urged the church to always pray for peaceful repose of Senator Ubah, and for the consolation of his immediate family.