How We Neutralized Him — Police Recount How Notorious Anambra Kidnapper Ended Up

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has recounted how a notorious kidnapper in the state ended up while planning for an operation with his gang members.

The narrative was contained in s statement issued to newsmen over the weekend by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, in which he also revealed that the suspected was gunned down along Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu Road in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

SP Ikenga, in the statement, said the operation was carried out by a joint security force, comprising Police and Anambra Vigilantes operatives, adding that one Ak47 rifle, two magazines and five rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspect.

The statement read: “Joint Security Operatives comprising of Police and Anambra Vigilantes on 22/11/024 by 10:30 am neutralised a member of an armed robbery gang operating along Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu Road and recovered one Ak47 rifle, two magazines and five rounds of live ammunition.

“The Joint Security Forces responded swiftly and acted on credible information about the planned activities of the notorious gang in the area.

“The Operatives engaged the criminals and subdued them in a gun duel, while some of the gang members escaped with bullet wounds. The Operatives have further sustained security dominance in the area and activated an onslaught of operations against the fleeing gang members.

“To this end, the Command urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their area. You can call the Command Control Room at 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at 08039334002. They can also download the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’, usable on Android and Apple iPhones, to make reports.

“Further developments shall be communicated, please.”