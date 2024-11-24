Kaduna community where CBN director abducted, N1bn ransom collected appeals FG for military formation

* Say it’ll halt incessant killings, kidnappings

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Ruruma community in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State passionately appealed to the Federal Government to establish a military presence in Kwassam to halt escalating incessant killings and abduction of their people by bandits.

Ruruma community made this appeal on Sunday in a press statement signed by its National President, Mr. Daniel Dallah Peace, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

The President emphasized the need for military formation in the area to ensure prompt action to help restore security and protect lives and properties in the area, revealing that one of their own, a CBN Director, was once abducted in the area, and N300m was paid as ransom for his release.

Dala emphasized that a military formation in Kwassam will help restore normalcy in surrounding vulnerable communities that have been displaced over the years; revealing that about a billion has so far been paid as ransom from these vulnerable communities where 13 people were gruesomely killed, and over 200 taken captive in the space of 4 months.

“The Military formation in Kwassam will enable the communities that have been displaced to return to their ancestral land where they have their farms and farm produce. Currently, our traditional leader Chief, Alh. Dauda Abdulsalam, the Pugom Kumana, for some years, has not been at home because of the attempt made on his life by the bandits

” Dallah stated.

The President wondered why the Executive Chairman of Kauru Local Government Area who is also the Chief Security Officer of the people, completely exempted Kwassam and surrounding vulnerable communities in Kumana Chiefdom in his security reports presented to the G O C 3rd Division Jos.

“Also, communities like Fagen rawa, Kaibi, Kusheka, Fadan Ruruma, Rafin rimi, Kitimi, Kakude, and Kiwollo have all been affected by the kidnappings and killings while many residents of these communities have to relocate to neighboring communities for fear of being kidnapped or killed.

He also explained that citing military formation in Kwassam community, the headquarters of Ruruma would be strategic for its operations to help halt incessant killings and abduction of locals, who are 99.9% farmers.

Mr. Dallah further highlighted that these communities have witnessed setbacks due to the brutal killings of people during kidnapping who are legitimately working in their farms while attributing the development to a conspiracy to ensure poverty thrives in their areas.

“The creation of a military base in Kwassam, the headquarters of Ruruma Community will serve the entire Kumana Chiefdom and other neighboring communities like; Dokan Karji, Sabon gida libere, Maikudumi, Fili, Unguwan Nabara, Mahuta, Sabon layin, kan’makama, Ungwan Isah, Ruwan sanyi, Ungwan Danja, Ungwan maizuma, Ungwan Zango, Ungwan Gayya, Ungwan Garkuwa, and Nasarawa which does not have any military formation, even a Police division,” he stated.

He said the Community is ready to donate their houses or facilities to the military once the formation is approved to start operations.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to intensify efforts in supporting our Governor, Sen. Uba Sani as he responds to our plight,” he added.

He assured the community’s hundred percent readiness to cooperate with the security agencies and Governments to end the menace in their communities.

