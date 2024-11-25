Pastor escapes from Imo police headquarters

… As Complainant, Public, suspects foul play

Pastor Ebere Emmanuel Amadi, a suspect has reportedly escaped from the Imo state Police headquarters Owerri.

He was said to have been invited by the Scorpion Department of the Command last Thursday November 21,2024, when he was found missing from the office, even as he was alleged not to be found in the entire compound at the arrival of the Complainant, Mrs. Nelly Chidimma Amadi, his mother.

It was learned that the Pastor, Ebere Emmanuel Amadi was petitioned by his mother, Mrs. Nelly Chidimma Amadi for assault, threat to life, stealing and actions capable of causing breach of peace and death.

The petition was addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, who minuted to the Scorpion Department for handling. According to the complainant, it took the police over 5 weeks to effect the arrest of the suspect, even after mobilizing them as expected.

Furthermore, after he was eventually arrested, the suspect, Pastor Ebere Emmanuel Amadi of Tree of Life Bible Church, First Bus Stop, Irete Owerri West LGA was released, apparently on bail few hours without proper investigations. As it was informed, they police never visited the property in question as written on the petition being handled by a fiery Lawyer, Damian Nosike, Esq.

THE ECHO NEWS was reliably informed that Pastor Amadi never visited the police again for the interview as required, while the Petitioner, an octogenarian, Mrs. Amadi was attending every interview scheduled by the Scorpion department from Umuakum Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA.

The Petitioner, Mrs. Nelly Chidimma Amadi has expressed displeasure over the attitude of the police towards his matter, irrespective of her.

“I am devastated by the attitude of the police over my petition against my second son, Pastor Ebere Emmanuel Amadi.For almost three months, I have not seen any tangible action by the police. That he allegedly escaped from the police headquarters last Thursday was very devastating”,Mrs Amadi bemoaned.

It was gathered, that on the last interview date before the suspect allegedly disappeared from the police headquarters, the Complainant was asked not to come until the arrival of the suspect, Pastor Amadi.

On Ebere Emmanuel Amadi’s arrival to the Scorpion Department at the police headquarters, his mother was asked to start coming to the Police, but was jolted to the bone marrow when she was told that Ebere Emmanuel Amadi her son, was nowhere to be found again, even after arriving from Oguta.

Mrs. Amadi was said to be living a life of agony as the police where she ran to for protection has allegedly taken sides with her son, Ebere Emmanuel Amadi, apparently for exchange of money.

Our correspondents gathered, the public has condemned the attitude of the police for the shabby handling of a matter concerning an Eighty Year old woman, Mrs. Amadi whose son had been threatening to kill over her property, said to be located behind Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Irete, Owerri West LGA.

“The police cannot deny complicity in this matter. A suspect can never escape from the Police headquarters without being aided by the Police”, Mr. Micheal Onwuike avered.

Chief Benjamin Franklin, a residend, also advised the Commissioner of Police, Imo State to probe the incident and reassign the matter to another department for adequate handling.

A Lawyer, Barrister Harry Egberibo, who has been following up the issue, further condemned the way the Imo State Police Command, through the office of the Scorpion Department was handling the matter, even as he adviced the complainant to sue the Imo State police Command for negligence of duties and extortion, having been mobilized without doing anything for almost three(3) months.

“There’s nothing anyone can tell me that the suspect sneaked out of the police headquarters without being guided by a police officer. The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma should declare the Suspect wanted, if he truly escaped from the police premises as being in the midst of people would be a security risk.

“Someone who escaped from the Police should be charged for misdemeanor according to the Laws of the land; which attracts two years imprisonment. Again, the Police ought to have arrested his Surety, if they truly mean business. The surety should be asked to produce the suspect immediately,”Comrade Simeon Nkemere, Esq, the National Director of Communications, Eyes On The Judiciary and Police(EONTJP), stressed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Henry Okoye was contacted for clarifications on this matter, but he did not respond to the messages sent to him on his cell phone before going to the press.